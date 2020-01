Image Source : USGS PHOTO An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Iran today. The epicentre was 70km SW of Taybad, Iran.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 with a depth of 8 kilometers jolted northeastern Iran on Thursday, according to several state television reports. USGS reported the epicentre of the earthquake some 70km South West of Taybad, Iran. The area is near the Iran-Afghanistan border.

USGS on Iran Earthquake:

Time

2020-01-02 04:29:06 (UTC)

Location

34.145°N 60.287°E

Depth

10.0 km

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damages so far.