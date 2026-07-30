'It is our land,' Iran asserts control over Strait of Hormuz, warns countries against assisting US

Tehran:

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Thursday once again asserted that the Strait of Hormuz falls under Tehran's control, while reiterating that the critical waterway cannot be reopened if the United States (US) continues to threaten the Middle East nation.

While maintaining that a decision regarding transiting of vessels through Hormuz rests with Iran, the IRGC also warned countries assisting the US and said they would be given a "harsh response" if they do not correct their behaviour.

"The Strait of Hormuz is our land, and the IRGC's navy sailors have full control over it, and a stranger who has come from thousands of kilometres away will not be allowed to interfere," the IRGC's statement read. "With the help of God Almighty, the aggressor will be punished today."

The contention over Strait of Hormuz

Nearly one-fifth of the world's crude transits through the Hormuz, and its blockade could severely impact the global supply chains. The US has called for Hormuz to remain open, but Iran points out that the Strait falls under its complete control.

The US has continued to strike Iranian military assets in and around Hormuz, forcing Tehran to retaliate and target American assets in the region, including those in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait and Bahrain. Iran has repeatedly said if the US continues its threats, the Hormuz can't be reopened.

"The Strait of Hormuz cannot be reopened as long as the American authorities' exaggerations and threats and their interference in maritime movements in the region continue, and threats and interference will only make the situation more difficult and complicated," the IRGC said.

US says Iran 'exploiting' Hormuz

According to the US, IRGC's Persian Gulf Marine Insurance Company and Hormuz Safe Marine Services Authority are running coercive 'insurance' schemes that extort international shipping transiting the Hormuz. It said these entities are manufacturing risk and charging vessels for coverage against dangers "created by the regime itself".

The US said it will hold the Middle East nation responsible for weaponizing vital international waterways and evading sanctions, while maintaining that it will protect the navigational rights and freedom in the Strait.

"Protecting navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz is a global interest, and the United States will act, alongside partners, to ensure Iran cannot hold international commerce hostage to finance its malign activities," the US State Department said in a statement.

ALSO READ:

US launches 'powerful' retaliatory strikes after Trump's 'hit very hard' warning over attack on base in Jordan