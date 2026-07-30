Curfew in Nepal's Sunsari district after one person killed in communal violence

Kathmandu:

An indefinite curfew has been imposed in Nepal's Sunsari district after one killed in communal violence near the India-Nepal border, Assistant Chief District Officer Chetraj Baral said. According to information received, the situation has gone out of control after the death of a youth in a violent clash between two communities in Kaptanganj of Sunsari district in southern Nepal, bordering India's state of Bihar. The administration has taken strict measures to control the situation and imposed an indefinite curfew in many parts of Nepal's Sunsari and Siraha districts.

Latest update on Nepal's unrest

The communal violence that erupted in Sunsari, Nepal, has now spread to several cities, and the police administration is struggling to control the situation. Over the past four days, incidents of violence, arson, vandalism, stone-pelting, and clashes with the police have been reported in various parts of the country. The situation has become so dire that the army has been forced to deploy helicopters to monitor roads and sensitive areas.

Three people have died so far and several others are reportedly injured in the violence. The injured include protesters, local citizens, and security personnel. The unrest has caused damage to government and private property at several locations. It has also been reported that protesters have set dozens of vehicles and shops on fire.

President expresses deep concern

President Ram Chandra Paudel has expressed deep concern and appealed to the people to maintain the centuries-old social, religious, and ethnic harmony, tolerance, mutual reconciliation, brotherhood, and national unity.

Violators face fine and jail term

Authorities have warned that anyone violating the restrictions may face a fine of 500 Nepalese rupees, imprisonment of up to one month, or both, in accordance with the prevailing law. Security forces have been deployed across sensitive locations, and officials are closely monitoring the situation to ensure peace is restored.

High alert on the India-Nepal border

The India-Nepal border has been put on high alert following the recent communal flare up. The Nepal government has placed security agencies on alert at the Jogbani main border, prohibiting entry into Nepal from the Indian side without an identity card.

Why is Sunsari strategically important

It is to be noted here that Sunsari district is located in south-eastern Nepal and shares its border with the Indian state of Bihar. The region serves as an important transit and commercial corridor between India and Nepal, making the maintenance of law and order particularly significant for cross-border movement and trade. Authorities have appealed to residents to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel as efforts continue to normalise the situation.

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