Image Source : AP London reopens as England sees ease of lockdown

Restaurants, bars and pubs reopened their doors in England on Saturday after being closed for nearly three months due to the coronavirus lockdown. In the usually vibrant area of Soho in central London, few people were seen enjoying food and drinks in the coffee shops that reopened early in the morning, while many still remain shut.

Galleries, museums and libraries have also reopened while the restrictions on social contact have been eased to allow people from different households to go into each other's homes.

The four nations of the U.K. - England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - are easing the lockdown at different speeds.

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage