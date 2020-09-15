'Living Cocoon': Netherlands-based startup develops coffins made from fungus

Image Source : BOB HENDRIKX 'Living Cocoon': Netherlands-based startup develops eco-friendly coffin

In a first, a Netherlands based start-up Loop has developed a living coffin made from fungus. The coffin--Living Cocoon--helps the body to compost more efficiently. According to reports, it also removes toxic substances and produces richer conditions in which new trees and plants can grow.

After extensive trials, this new and eco-friendly burial is ready to be applied in practice. The first of the initial limited batch of ten Living Cocoons was already used for a funeral last week, as reported by Phy.org.

Normally, the mycelium grows underground in the complex root structure of trees, plants and fungi.

It is a living organism that can neutralize all kinds of toxic substances and provides nutrition to everything that grows above the ground. Bob Hendrikx, who founded Loop, calls mycelium nature's recycler: "It's constantly looking for waste materials to convert into nutrients for the environment. It does the same with toxic substances, including oil, plastic and metal. For example, mycelium was used in Chernobyl, is utilized in Rotterdam to clean up soil and some farmers also apply it to make the land healthy again."

According to reports, a sample of a potential future design of the Loop Living Cocoon will be on display at the (Re)Design Death exhibition in the Cube Design Museum in Kerkrade (The Netherlands) from 21 September. Visitors will have the opportunity to feed the living coffin, contributing to the growth of the woods that surround it. The exhibition is devoted to the theme of saying goodbye, dying, mourning and remembrance and can be seen until 24 January 2021.

