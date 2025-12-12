Khaleda Zia, ex-Bangladesh PM, put on ventilator support as health declines According to the hospital, doctors are monitoring Khaleda Zia's condition round-the-clock as her vital organs are under severe stress. It said that Zia needs blood transfusions as he "kidney function has stopped completely".

Dhaka:

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia has been put on ventilator after her health deteriorated further, said doctors on Thursday night. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson has been dealing with ailing health and was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka last month.

"Her breathing difficulties increased, her oxygen level fell, and carbon dioxide levels rose," said hospital's chief of the medical board cardiologist Shahabuddin Talukdar in a statement, as reported by news agency PTI.

According to the hospital, doctors are monitoring Zia's condition round-the-clock as her vital organs are under severe stress. It said that Zia needs blood transfusions as he "kidney function has stopped completely", and she is undergoing regular dialysis.

"As her fever persisted and echocardiography showed issues in the aortic valve, a Transoesophageal Echocardiogram (TEE) was performed. It confirmed infective endocarditis, a serious infection of the heart valve. Treatment for this has been started according to international guidelines," the hospital said.

PM Modi's message for Zia

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns over Zia's health and said India is ready to provide Bangladesh all help for her treatment. "India stands ready to extend all possible support, in whatever way we can," he posted on X, praying for Zia's quick recovery.

Later, the BNP thanked PM Modi, saying it "deeply appreciates this gesture of goodwill and the expression of readiness to extend support". "BNP expresses its sincere gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi, for his thoughtful message and kind wishes for the speedy recovery of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia," it Xed.

Bangladesh general elections and BNP's slight edge

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Thursday announced that the parliamentary elections will take place in the country on February 12, 2026, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. This will be the first election in the country after Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power and she fled to India.

According to several reports, Zia's BNP has emerged as a frontrunner for the elections. Party Secretary-General Mirza Falhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the BNP remains hopeful that it will return to power after 17 years in the country. "The day our leader steps onto Bangladesh soil, the entire country should feel his presence," PTI quoted Alamgir as saying.