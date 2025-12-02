BNP thanks PM Modi for message on ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's health: 'Appreciate gesture of goodwill' The BNP has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his message of concern, viewing it as willingness to extend support as Begum Khaleda Zia remains critically ill in a Dhaka hospital.

Dhaka:

Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party on Tuesday conveyed its sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his message expressing concern over the deteriorating health of the former Bangladesh prime minister and the party BNP chairperson. In a post on X, the party said it deeply appreciates this gesture of goodwill and the expression of readiness to extend support, acknowledging Prime Minister Modi’s remarks wishing her a swift recovery.

Prime Minister Modi had earlier written that he was deeply concerned to learn about the health of Begum Khaleda Zia, who has contributed to Bangladesh’s public life for many years, and extended sincere prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery. He added that India stands ready to extend all possible support, in whatever way we can, signalling New Delhi’s willingness to assist as the veteran leader remains critically ill.

Khaleda Zia's health issues

Khaleda Zia, aged eighty, has been admitted to a private hospital in Dhaka since November 23 after developing a severe chest infection that affected both her heart and lungs.

According to BNP leaders, her condition worsened in the days following her admission. Four days after she was hospitalised, doctors shifted her to the coronary care unit as multiple health complications escalated.

She has since been placed on ventilation, with medical teams comprising both local and international specialists overseeing her treatment.

BNP Vice Chairman Advocate Ahmed Aazam Khan described her condition as extremely grave, saying, she is in a very critical condition. There is nothing more to do except seek prayers from the whole nation. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also said that Zia’s condition remains precarious, adding that she is extremely unwell and that specialists are trying their best.

Party leaders have said that her physical condition has remained largely unchanged in recent days. Zia has long suffered from several health issues, including complications related to her liver and kidneys, along with diabetes, arthritis, and chronic eye ailments.

She returned to Bangladesh on May 6 this year after spending four months in London receiving advanced medical care.

