Pakistan link to Kabul airport blasts? Afghanistan acting president Amrullah Saleh hints

Kabul blasts, Afghanistan latest news: inThe Taliban denying link with the Islamic State (IS) is similar to Pakistan's denial on Quetta Shura, Afghanistan's acting President Amrullah Saleh said on Friday hinting at Pakistan's connection with the deadly serial blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday that killed 60, including 13 US soldiers.

Quetta Shura is a terrorist outfit that evolved in Balochistan soon after the previous Taliban regime in Afghanistan fell.

Though Saleh did not directly pin blame on Pakistan, he said in his tweet that the Taliban seem to be 'learning from their master'.

"Every evidence we have in hand shows that IS-K cells have their roots in Talibs & Haqqani network particularly the ones operating in Kabul. Talibs denying links with ISIS is identical/similar to denial of Pak on Quetta Shura. Talibs hv leanred vry well from the master. #Kabul," Saleh tweeeted.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the twin blasts outside Kabul airport. The terror outside also released a photo of a suicide bomber who blew himself at the crowded gates of the airport.

Hours after the blasts, US President Joe Biden in his address from the White House vowed to 'hunt' down the perpetrators of the Kabul attack and make them 'pay' for the deaths.

"To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm notice, we will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. I will defend our interests and our people with every measure at my command," Biden said.

The president said the ISIS-K was behind the gruesome attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul and at a hotel nearby.

"As you all know, the terrorist attacks that we've been talking about and worried about within the intelligence community, was an undertaking attack by a group known as ISIS-K," Biden said.

