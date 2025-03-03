Justin Trudeau to raise US President Donald Trump's Canada annexation threat in meeting with King Charles Trump's Canada annexation threat: King Charles is the Head of State in Canada, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies

Trump's Canada annexation threat: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to meet King Charles III, the country's head of state, on Monday, where he will raise US President Donald Trump's recent threats to make Canada the 51st state. The King has faced criticism in Canada for being silent on Trump's threats to takeover Canada.

Earlier in January, Trump had offered to make Canada the 51st state of the United States, hours after the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

What did Justin Trudeau say?

Speaking in London on Sunday, Trudeau said he would discuss matters of importance to Canadians with King Charles III. He emphasised that "nothing seems more important to Canadians right now than standing up for our sovereignty and independence as a nation."

Meanwhile, former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said, 'for Canadians disappointed that King Charles has not commented' on Trump's threats he can only act on the advice of Canada's prime minister. "The Government of Canada should ask the Head of State to underscore Canadian sovereignty," Kenney posted on X.

King Charles is the head of state in Canada, a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies. While the antiroyal movement in Canada remains small, the monarch's silence on Trump's threats has sparked increased discussion in recent days.

Though Canadians are somewhat indifferent to the monarchy, many had great affection for the late Queen Elizabeth, whose silhouette marks their coins. She was the head of state for more than 40% of Canada's existence and visited the country 22 times as monarch.

