Ukraine 'ready to sign' minerals deal with US: Zelenskyy calls it 'step towards security guarantees' US-Ukraine minerals deal: The potential minerals agreement with the US could mark a significant development in Kyiv's efforts to strengthen its economic and security ties with Western allies.

US-Ukraine minerals deal: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared that Ukraine is "ready to sign" a minerals agreement with the United States, calling it the "first step toward security guarantees." The announcement comes amid high-stakes diplomacy, following his tense exchange with former US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office. "We are ready to sign the minerals agreement, and it will be the first step toward security guarantees. But it's not enough, and we need more than just that. A ceasefire without security guarantees is dangerous for Ukraine. We've been fighting for 3 years, and Ukrainian people need to know that America is on our side," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Zelenskyy meets Britain's King Charles III

Zelenskyy, who cut short his Washington visit on Friday (local time), received a strong show of support from world leaders, many of whom pledged to ramp up assistance for Ukraine. The diplomatic whirlwind also saw the Ukrainian leader meeting Britain's King Charles III at Sandringham House earlier in the day, underlining the global attention on Ukraine’s ongoing struggle and its strategic partnerships.

In a post on X, he expressed gratitude and wrote, "I am grateful to His Majesty King Charles III for the audience." He also met the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to develop a joint action plan for ending the war with a just and lasting peace.

US-Ukraine minerals deal:

The proposed US-Ukraine Minerals Agreement is a framework designed to facilitate joint investment in Ukraine's abundant natural resources, including critical rare-earth elements, oil, and gas. Announced on February 25, 2025, the agreement aims to bolster economic cooperation between the two nations and attract investments essential for Ukraine's post-conflict recovery.

Key provisions

Revenue sharing: The agreement stipulates that the United States would receive 50% of the revenue generated from extracting Ukraine's natural resources. The remaining profits are intended to support Ukraine's economic development and attract further foreign investment.

Investment fund: A joint investment fund is proposed to manage mining projects in order to ensure structured and mutually beneficial development of these resources.

(With inputs from AP)

ALSO READ: France joins US in seeking access to Ukraine's minerals: 'Not looking for payback, but..'