France joins US in seeking access to Ukraine's minerals: 'Not looking for payback, but..' French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu has said that France is also looking to get access to Ukraine's critical minerals. He said France needs it for its defence sector.

France eyes Ukraine rare earth metals: As the United States and Ukraine negotiate over access to Ukraine's deposits of critical minerals, France has emerged as the third player interested in Kyiv's treasures. The French defence minister has confirmed that Paris is also seeking access to the critical minerals, and the negotiations have been underway for months.

French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that France, too, is in discussions with Ukraine—aiming, like the United States, to diversify its supplies of vital minerals. However, he did not specify which minerals France is seeking.

Moreover, Ukraine has been offering to supply the US with rare earth elements that are critical for various technologies, including lithium for batteries and uranium for nuclear power, medical equipment, and weapons.

Lecornu said, "We are speaking about this issue for our own French needs. I have defence industries that will need access to a certain number of raw materials in the years to come."

The French defence minister underscored that French President Emmanuel Macron mandated him to begin the discussions, adding that he has been dealing directly with his Ukrainian counterpart.

"We have to diversify that. Emmanuel Macron has asked that I also start discussions with the Ukrainians. I have been doing so since October,” the minister said.

He hinted that France could purchase minerals from Ukraine and isn't seeking access to them as a way to recoup the billions of euros (dollars) worth of military and other aid that Paris has supplied to strengthen Ukrainian defenses against Russia's invasion.

Trump has framed the emerging deal as a chance for Kyiv to repay aid already sent under Democratic President Joe Biden.

“We are not looking for payback,” Lecornu said. “But our defence sector will need a certain number of raw materials that are absolutely crucial in our own weapons systems for the next 30 or 40 years.

