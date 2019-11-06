Wednesday, November 06, 2019
     
  4. 3 tourists stabbed in Jordan; suspect arrested

Three tourists were stabbed in Jerash, in Jordan, along with a local guide and a security guard on Wednesday.

Amman Updated on: November 06, 2019 17:17 IST
Three tourists were stabbed in Jerash, in Jordan, along with a local guide and a security guard on Wednesday.  

According to police, a man had been arrested in connection with the stabbing. 

The victims were three Spanish women who were taken to the hospital. A civil defense source said their injuries were minor. 

Marco Junipero Serra, who claimed to have witnessed the attack, said on Twitter that the knifeman was wearing 'black militant gear including a head covering'. 

Amateur video showed a bloody scene next to the Jerash archaeological site, an ancient city whose ruins, including a Roman amphitheater and a columned road, are one of the country’s top tourist destinations.

 

In one video, a woman can be heard screaming in Spanish. “It’s a dagger, it’s a dagger, there is a knife. Please, help him now!” One woman is seen lying on the ground, with much blood around her, as someone presses a towel to her back. Another man sits nearby with an apparent leg wound.

(With inputs from agencies)

