Image Source : PTI 4 killed in California stabbing spree, suspect arrested

At least four people were killed and two others injured in a deadly stabbing spree that took place in a California city, police said, adding that a suspect was under arrest.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in the city of Garden Grove, 60 km southeast of downtown Los Angeles, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the Garden Grove Police Department (GGPD), the deputies encountered and arrested the attacker who was armed with a knife and handgun at about 7.30 p.m. in the 7-Eleven convenience store after the suspect had stabbed six victims along a main street in the city.

"GGPD working multiple scenes with several homicides. Multiple robberies and stabbings by the suspect. Suspect in custody...," the force said in a tweet.

