Tuesday, August 13, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Armed man arrested in Sydney stabbing incident

Armed man arrested in Sydney stabbing incident

An armed man was arrested on Tuesday after he stabbed a person in the Australian city of Sydney, police said.    

IANS IANS
Sydney Published on: August 13, 2019 11:51 IST
Armed man arrested in Sydney stabbing incident
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Armed man arrested in Sydney stabbing incident

An armed man was arrested on Tuesday after he stabbed a person in the Australian city of Sydney, police said.

Footage of the man, shot by Channel 7, showed him climbing on top of a black Mercedes station wagon on the corner of King Street and Clarence Street while holding a knife and being pursued by a member of the public carrying a chair, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

He could be heard yelling before jumping off the car and shouting: "shoot me in the f***ing head".

The footage then cuts to the man lying on the ground, being held down by members of the public using a milk crate and chair. One of the men who has detained the man yells at him: "You stabbed a chick mate".

Police have confirmed that the man was in custody.

"About 2 p.m., emergency services responded following reports a man was walking along York Street, Sydney, armed with a knife," they said in a statement.

"As police made their way to the location, there were multiple reports the man had stabbed someone near the corner of King and Clarence Streets.

"Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics located a woman inside a hotel, who had a stab wound. She has been taken to hospital in a stable condition."

ALSO READ: Woman stabbed to death in Delhi's Bhogal, accused arrested

ALSO READ: Celebrations turn tragic: 27-year-old stabbed to death by friends on birthday in Mumbai

ALSO READ: Youth stabbed to death by his friends after birthday celebration in Mumbai

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryHas Pakistan conceded its defeat on Kashmir? No living in fool's paradise, Qureshi's piece of advice to his people Next StoryDeath toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 45  