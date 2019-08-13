Image Source : FILE IMAGE Armed man arrested in Sydney stabbing incident

An armed man was arrested on Tuesday after he stabbed a person in the Australian city of Sydney, police said.

Footage of the man, shot by Channel 7, showed him climbing on top of a black Mercedes station wagon on the corner of King Street and Clarence Street while holding a knife and being pursued by a member of the public carrying a chair, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

He could be heard yelling before jumping off the car and shouting: "shoot me in the f***ing head".

The footage then cuts to the man lying on the ground, being held down by members of the public using a milk crate and chair. One of the men who has detained the man yells at him: "You stabbed a chick mate".

Police have confirmed that the man was in custody.

"About 2 p.m., emergency services responded following reports a man was walking along York Street, Sydney, armed with a knife," they said in a statement.

"As police made their way to the location, there were multiple reports the man had stabbed someone near the corner of King and Clarence Streets.

"Police and NSW Ambulance paramedics located a woman inside a hotel, who had a stab wound. She has been taken to hospital in a stable condition."

ALSO READ: Woman stabbed to death in Delhi's Bhogal, accused arrested

ALSO READ: Celebrations turn tragic: 27-year-old stabbed to death by friends on birthday in Mumbai

ALSO READ: Youth stabbed to death by his friends after birthday celebration in Mumbai