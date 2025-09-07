Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to resign: Report Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is stepping down following a significant loss in the July parliamentary elections, Japanese television reported. His resignation reportedly comes after mounting pressure within his own party.

New Delhi:

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, confirmed his decision to step down on Sunday, a move aimed at preventing a split within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Japanese television reported. The resignation follows a significant loss for the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito in the July parliamentary elections.

The government has reportedly instructed Ishiba to hold a press conference at 0900 GMT, where further details on his resignation are expected to be revealed.

Election defeat

Ishiba’s resignation comes after the LDP suffered a significant blow in the July elections. The ruling coalition, led by Ishiba's LDP, lost its majority in both the Lower House and the Upper House of the Diet. LDP failed to secure a majority in the 248-seat upper house.

As public dissatisfaction with the government grew, Ishiba faced mounting calls from within his party to take responsibility for the electoral defeat. Although he resisted pressure from right-wing factions within the LDP for over a month, the party’s internal divisions over his leadership continued to intensify, ultimately leading to his decision to resign.

LDP to decide on early leadership election

Ishiba's resignation comes just a day before the LDP is set to decide whether to hold an early leadership election, a move that would have served as a de facto no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister if approved.