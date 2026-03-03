Israel hacked Tehran's traffic cameras, mobile networks for years to track Khamenei: Reports

Tel Aviv:

Amid escalating situation in the Middle East after Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s death, a fresh report from the London-based Financial Times revealed a long term plan hatched by Israel's spy agencies that led to the targeted killing of Iran's erstwhile supreme leader Ayatollah and members of the top echelon of Iran's military.

Israel spent years hacking Tehran's traffic cameras

According the Financial Times which cited multiple sources, Israel spent years hacking Tehran's traffic cameras and gaining access to mobile phone networks to monitor the movements of Khamenei and his security detail.

Nearly all traffic cameras in Tehran had been hacked for years, with footage encrypted and transmitted to servers. The hack allowed the Israeli and American forces to pinpoint Khamenei's location leading to his elimination in a targeted strike.

Netanyahu justifies strikes on Iran

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the strikes on Iran. In an interview to Fox News, Netanyahu said that Islamist regime was committed to destroying America.

"Iran for 47 years has been chanting death to America. They bombed your embassies. They tried to assassinate Donald Trump, the President of the United States, twice. They murdered their own people, they massacred so many. And they spread a worldwide web of terror. This is a regime committed to destroying the United States of America," he said.

JD Vance says Trump wanted to ensure that Iran could never have nuclear weapon

US Vice President JD Vance further told Fox News that US President Donald Trump wanted to ensure that Iran could never have a nuclear weapon. "What the president determined is he didn't want to just keep the country safe from an Iranian nuclear weapon for the first three, four years of his second term. He wanted to make sure that Iran could never have a nuclear weapon, and that would require fundamentally a change in mind set from the Iranian regime. So he saw that the Iranian regime was weakened, he knew that they were committed to getting on that brink of a nuclear weapon, and he decided to take action because he felt that was necessary in order to protect the nation's security," Vance told Fox News.

Check what Marco Rubio said on current situation

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the current wave of retaliation from Iran showed what they could have been capable of in the future had the strike not been carried out"This operation needed to happen because Iran, in about a year... they would have so many short-range missiles, so many drones, that no one could do anything about it... look at the damage they're doing now, and this is a weakened Iran.

