Israel gears up for red carpet welcome to PM Modi, Parliament illuminated with Indian Tricolour

Israel has rolled out the red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose landmark two-day visit to the country from today will see New Delhi and Tel Aviv upgrading their ties to a "special strategic partnership" besides inking key pacts on defence, trade and more.

Israeli lawmakers said they are eager to welcome PM Modi, calling him a "true friend".

"All of Israel is excited to welcome Prime Minister Modi tomorrow. He is a true friend of Israel. The relationship between Israel and India is not merely a strategic one, but a bond of deep friendship between nations," Former Israeli PM and Leader of Oposition Yair Lapid wrote in a post on X in Hindi.

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, wasalso illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag in a symbolic tribute to a partnership that has steadily deepened in strength and warmth.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana shared a nighttime image on X showing the parliament building glowing in the Indian tricolour. The gesture comes as PM Modi begins a 2 day state visit to Israel on February 25.

https://x.com/AmirOhana/status/2026356735783399761?s=20

The move is being seen as both a tribute to him and as a reflection of the expanding India-Israel bilateral ties.

India-Israel to upgrade ties during Modi's visit

India and Israel’s ties are set to be elevated to a “special strategic partnership” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, marking what sources described on Tuesday as a “significant leap ahead” comparable to Israel’s relationships with countries such as the US and Germany.

PM Modi will begin a 2-day visit to Israel on Wednesday aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in defence and trade. This will be his 2nd visit to Israel in 9 years. The relationship was earlier upgraded to a strategic partnership during his first visit in July 2017.

The proposed “special strategic partnership” will take ties to a more advanced stage, enabling joint development of sophisticated defence systems and formalising an understanding to support each other in times of need.

The 2 countries have been reliable partners over the years, and this has been proven during times of crisis. This is now being formally recognised during PM Modi’s visit,” sources told PTI.

PM Modi will be received at the airport by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara. The 2 leaders will hold a one-to-one meeting following a brief reception, after which the Prime Minister will proceed to the city.

In Jerusalem, he will meet members of the Indian community before heading to the Knesset to address lawmakers, a rare honour reserved for select world leaders.

On Wednesday evening, PM Modi will attend an exhibition showcasing Israel’s technological advancements, with leading Israeli executives present. Later that night, Prime Minister Netanyahu is scheduled to host a private dinner in his honour.

