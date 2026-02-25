F-22 Raptors land in Israel for first time as PM Modi's 2-day visit to Mideast country begins | VIDEO

Tel Aviv:

The United States (US) has deployed its fifth generation stealth fighter aircraft F-22 Raptor in Israel, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his two-day visit to the Middle East nation. The jets landed at a air base of the Israeli Air Force in southern Israel on Tuesday.

According to unverified reports, 12 F-22s have been deployed in Israel.

The jets were stationed at an air base in the United Kingdom (UK) before being deployed in Israel. This is the first time when the US has deployed its F-22 Raptors in the Middle East nation. Although Israeli and US officials have remained silent over its, several videos have also gone viral on social media, showing the Raptors arrival.

US-Iran tensions

The deployment of the F-22s comes amid the peaked tensions between the US and Iran. The US has constantly increased its presence in the region; although talks with Iran have continued over its nuclear programme. The US wants Iran to end its nuclear programme, with President Donald Trump even warning of 'bad things' if Tehran doesn't make a deal with Washington.

"It's proven to be, over the years, not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran, and we have to make a meaningful deal. Otherwise bad things happen," the US president said earlier this month.

However, Iran has maintained that it is not ready to make any compromise over its nuclear programme, warning of retaliation if the US strikes. Recently, it also held its annual military drills with Russia, which many analysts consider was a message to the US.

"An act of aggression would be regarded as an act of aggression. Period. And any state would react to an act of aggression as part of its inherent right of self-defence ferociously so that's what we would do," said Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, as quoted by AFP.

PM Modi's Israel visit

The deployment of the F-22s is also happening at a time when PM Modi is scheduled to visit Israel for a two-day trip. During his visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and also address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset. He will also interact with the Indian diaspora there.

"I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management … defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties," said PM Modi in his departure statement.