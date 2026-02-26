Exclusive: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's families to perform special act inspired by their love story

New Delhi:

Telugu actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to tie the knot today, February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. The wedding festivities have already begun, and glimpses of the haldi ceremony were shared by the couple yesterday, February 25.

However, India TV has exclusively learned that the families and friends of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are planning a special act tonight dedicated to their love story.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's families to perform special act inspired by their love story

A source revealed, "The celebrations will continue tonight, with family members and friends of both Vijay and Rashmika performing a special act dedicated to their love story."

The wedding festivities began on February 23, when Vijay and Rashmika took to their Instagram handles to share glimpses of their time with close friends. Vijay posted a picture clicked through a volleyball net with the players, while Rashmika shared glimpses of a dinner that appeared to be Japanese cuisine.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna love story and wedding announcement

For the unversed, the couple kept their relationship private for several years. Rumours began to surface after the massive success of Geetha Govindam in 2018, their first film together. However, they never publicly confirmed their relationship until this week, when they shared their official wedding invite on their respective Instagram stories. The Dear Comrade actors announced that their wedding will officially be known as 'The Wedding of VIROSH.'

Moreover, Vijay and Rashmika's engagement reportedly took place on October 3, 2025, in a private ceremony in Hyderabad.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's work front

On the professional front, both Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have several projects in the pipeline. Rashmika will next be seen in Mysaa, Ranabaali, and Cocktail 2, whereas Vijay will appear in Rowdy Janardhana and Ranabaali.

Also Read: Virosh haldi ceremony pics out: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay share first photos filled with colours and flowers