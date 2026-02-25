Virosh haldi ceremony pics out: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay share first photos filled with colours and flowers

New Delhi:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been teasing fans with partial glimpses from 'The Wedding of Virosh'. On Wednesday evening, the soon-to-wed couple took to their Instagram stories and shared partial glimpses from the arrangements made for their haldi ceremony and the photos scream 'aesthetic'.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's haldi ceremony pics

Rashmika and Vijay were not present in the photos they shared of their haldi. The pictures shared by the duo consisted of their haldi setup, baskets of flowers, pichkari (water gun) and an intimate lunch table setup. The photos were filled with the colours yellow and orange. Take a look at their photos here:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda wedding announcement

On Sunday, February 22, Rashmika and Vijay officially announced their wedding. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Rashmika and Vijay wrote: "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves - you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today — with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it — ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us — always. Biggest hugs and full love!"

Rashmika and Vijay wedding: Venue and date

While the couple did not reveal their wedding date in the announcement post, a leaked invite from their wedding suggests that Rashmika and Vijay will marry on February 26, 2026, at ITC Mementos, 25 km from Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding is expected to take place at a royal palace, with only family members and very close friends in attendance. A star-studded wedding reception is planned for their industry friends on March 4 in Hyderabad.