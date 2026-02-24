SPICE bombs, Air LORA, Rampage in spotlight as India, Israel eye mega defence pact during PM Modi's visit

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday embark on a two-day visit to Israel, a trip being seen as crucial amid global uncertainties and rapidly evolving geopolitical dynamics. During the high-stakes visit, India is expected to finalise key agreements for the purchase of advanced Israeli weapon systems. New Delhi may seal major defence deals to procure laser-guided munitions, including long-range hypersonic missiles believed to be more lethal than the BrahMos.

India is also likely to explore the procurement of the Iron Dome air defence system and advanced drones. Several of these systems could be jointly manufactured by India and Israel under Modi’s flagship Make in India initiative.

In addition, multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed to further strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

Areas India is eyeing Israeli cooperation

Technology to develop Sudarshan Chakra

India is working toward establishing a homegrown, multi-tier air defence architecture named ‘Sudarshan Chakra’, designed to shield urban centres and critical infrastructure from missile and drone attacks by 2035. As part of this effort, New Delhi is partnering with Israel to draw upon technologies comparable to the Iron Dome, Arrow and David’s Sling systems. The planned framework will combine the Barak-8 MR-SAM/LR-SAM platforms with artificial intelligence, sophisticated sensor networks and robust cyber-defence capabilities to create an integrated protective shield.

SPICE 1000 precision guidance bombs

India is moving to buy SPICE-1000 precision-guided bomb kits from Israel as part of a large defence procurement package approved recently, as per a report by Forbes India. SPICE stands for Smart, Precise Impact, Cost-Effective. SPICE uses GPS and electro-optical guidance technology and can hit targets from long stand-off distances. They have been designed to strike with high accuracy even in bad weather or GPS-jamming environments.

Rampage air-to-surface missiles

India will also purchase Rampage missiles from Israel under the key defence deal. This is a long-range, supersonic, precision-guided air-to-surface missile developed in Israel by Elbit Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). It’s designed to be launched from combat aircraft such as Sukhoi Su-30MKIs, MiG-29s, Jaguars, and naval MiG-29Ks.

Air LORA air-launched ballistic missiles

Air LORA refers to an advanced air-launched ballistic/ quasi-ballistic missile developed by Israel Aerospace Industries. It is capable for hitting targets hundreds of kilometers away without putting the launching aircraft at risk from many air-defence systems.

Ice Breaker missile system

The Ice Breaker is a long-range air-launched precision cruise missile. It’s a next-generation stand-off strike weapon designed to hit high-value targets on land or at sea from a safe distance. Designed with a Very Low Observable (stealthy) profile and low-altitude flight (terrain hugging/sea skimming), making it harder for radar and air defenses to detect and shoot down.

