ISKCON temple in Utah targeted in shooting while devotees were inside amid rising anti-Hindu attacks in US ISKCON said the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Utah's Spanish Fork neighbourhood came under attack over the past several days, with 20-30 shots fired during night hours while devotees were present inside the premises.

San Francisco:

In yet another Hinduphobic attack in the US, multiple shots were fired at an ISKCON temple premises in Spanish Fork city of Utah, over multiple days while people were still inside. The firing incident led to damage to the place of worship with India condemning the act and demanding strict action against those involved.

ISKCON's Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple is globally recognised for hosting the annual Holi Festival. The attack is being treated as a suspected hate crime.

Multiple shots fired while devotees were present

According to ISKCON, between 20 and 30 bullets were fired at the temple building and nearby property during nighttime hours, while devotees and guests were inside. The gunfire caused thousands of dollars in damage, including to intricately hand-carved arches that are central to the temple's architecture.

India condemns the attack on temple in US

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco strongly condemned the attack and expressed support for the affected community. In a statement posted on X, it said, "We strongly condemn the recent firing incident at the ISKCON Sri Sri Radha Krishna temple in Spanish Fork, Utah. The Consulate extends full support to all the devotees and the community and urges the local authorities to take prompt action to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Previous attacks on Hindu temples in US

A similar incident took place earlier this year on March 9, when the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) temple in Chino Hills, California, was desecrated just days ahead of a scheduled 'Khalistan referendum' in Los Angeles. Temple authorities linked the timing of the act to the event.

Last year, on the night of September 25, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, was targeted in a separate act of vandalism. That incident came shortly after another attack on a BAPS temple in New York. In both cases, hate-filled graffiti such as "Hindus go back" was found scrawled on the walls, leaving the local community alarmed.

The official BAPS United States account shared the incident on X, reinforcing the community’s determination to resist hate. "In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate... Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail," the BAPS Public Affairs office posted.

CoHNA highlights pattern of anti-Hindu attacks

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also responded, connecting the Chino Hills desecration to broader anti-Hindu sentiment. In a post on X, CoHNA wrote, "Another Hindu Temple vandalised, this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA... Not surprisingly, this happens as the day for a so-called 'Khalistan referendum' in LA draws close." The group called for investigations and listed a series of temple attacks dating back to 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)