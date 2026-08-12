Is Imran Khan dead? Pakistani journalist's explosive claim about former PM sparks massive buzz

Islamabad:

A senior Pakistani journalist, Wajahat S Khan, has made a major claim that jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has died inside Adiala Jail. Khan reportedly made the claim citing sources within the Pakistani government and military, alleging that Imran Khan died in jail and that this was the reason authorities were not allowing people to meet him.

Khan has not been seen in public in Pakistan for the past three years.

What Pak journalist said about Imran Khan

In his August 10 vlog, Wajahat Khan said that three senior Pakistani Army officers told him they believe, based on what they've heard, that Imran Khan may have died in jail, which explains the lack of public appearances and access as reasons for suspicion.

Watch the video here:

However, there has been no official statement from the Pakistani government confirming the condition of Imran Khan or supporting the claim about his death. The allegation remains unverified, and IndiaTV News does not vouch for its credibility.

The 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has been incarcerated at Pakistan's Adiala Jail since 2023 and is facing several cases. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has repeatedly alleged that authorities have prevented him from meeting family members and party colleagues and have failed to provide adequate medical treatment for his health problems, including an eye condition.

The claims surrounding Khan's condition come amid growing concern within PTI over his prolonged imprisonment and alleged restrictions on access to him. The party has repeatedly demanded that his family members and personal doctors be allowed to meet him and monitor his health.

PTI protests outside Supreme Court

On Tuesday, PTI supporters and leaders staged a protest outside the Supreme Court over concerns regarding Imran Khan's health and delays in the cases pending against him. The protest was later called off after the court registrar assured party leaders that hearings in the cases would be scheduled for the following week.

PTI leaders also approached the Supreme Court registrar seeking an early hearing of Khan's cases and permission for his family members and private doctors to meet him.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, whose province is governed by Khan's party, said the health of the former prime minister should be treated with the seriousness it deserves. "We neither politicise Imran Khan's health, nor has Imran Khan ever raised the issue of his health to seek any kind of relief," Afridi said.

He called for Khan's treatment to be conducted under the supervision of his personal doctors and in the presence of his family, saying authorities should demonstrate the necessary moral courage to accept the demand.

Anger over Imran Khan's continued jailing

The controversy surrounding Khan's imprisonment has also fuelled concerns over growing public anger in Pakistan. Speaking to reporters outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad, Afridi warned that public frustration over Khan's continued incarceration could reach a point where even the former prime minister's call for reconciliation might not be enough to restore peace.

"I can see a spark of revolution in the eyes of the youth, and no one will be able to control it," Afridi said.

His remarks came a day after he threatened nationwide protests if Imran Khan was not allowed to meet PTI colleagues who were scheduled to visit him in jail this week.

Afridi had said that all parliamentarians belonging to Khan's party would visit the prison on Thursday and warned that the "entire Pakistan" could witness massive protests if the meeting was denied.

He also participated in the sit-in outside the Supreme Court on Tuesday, where he cautioned that public anger could grow to such an extent that even if Imran Khan later called for reconciliation, people might no longer respond to an appeal for peace.

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