PTI demands former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's transfer to hospital, end to 'solitary confinement'

Lahore:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Thursday (June 15) demanded that former prime minister and party founder Imran Khan be moved to a hospital and put an immediate end to his " solitary confinement. "We demand restoration of former PM Imran Khan's right to hold weekly meetings with family members, lawyers, and political associates," Khan's party said in a statement issued on Thursday.

The 73-year-old cricketer-turned politician has been in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail since August 2023 in connection with multiple cases, including corruption, leaking state secrets, and an unlawful marriage - allegations that he has denied.

The party called Khan should be allowed to maintain regular telephonic contact with his sons and have access to books, newspapers, and other reading material. The last time the government allowed Khan to meet one of his sisters in jail was on December 5, 2025.

What are PTI's demands?

The party has demanded the immediate transfer of the former Prime Minister to Shifa International Hospital for a comprehensive medical examination and treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors.

According to the party, these demands do not constitute special privileges but are fundamental legal and human rights that should be ensured without further delay.

Speaking to news agency PTI, senior party leader Shaukat Basra said the party was planning a mass mobilisation campaign against what it described as the inhumane treatment of Khan in prison.

"This regime shows no regard for human rights and the rights of a prisoner. The rulers should remember that they will not remain in power forever and one day they will be held accountable by the people of Pakistan," he said, demanding justice for Khan.

He also called for an end to Khan's solitary confinement and reiterated the demand for his immediate transfer to Shifa International Hospital for proper medical care.

Khan suffers from an eye problem. He was diagnosed with retinal vein occlusion in late January. Earlier this month, Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad for eye treatment.

Imran Khan underwent medical procedure for eye ailment

Earlier in April, Khan was taken to a government hospital for treatment related to an ongoing eye condition. The 74-year-old was examined at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where doctors administered another dose of medication before returning him to custody.

Khan’s family and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, have reiterated demands for better medical arrangements. They have urged authorities to shift him to a private healthcare facility where he can be treated by personal doctors in the presence of family members. Party chairman Gohar Ali Khan confirmed the medical visit in a post on X, stating, "Whatever the treatment, our concern remains unanswered." He stressed that access to proper healthcare under family supervision is a basic right.

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