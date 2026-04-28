Imran Khan underwent medical procedure for eye ailment, sent back to Rawalpindi jail

Islamabad:

Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan was taken to a government hospital on Tuesday for treatment related to an ongoing eye condition. The 74-year-old was examined at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where doctors administered another dose of medication before returning him to custody. Khan has been undergoing treatment for right central retinal vein occlusion since January. As part of his therapy, he has been receiving anti-VEGF injections at regular intervals, as per news agency PTI. His previous procedure was conducted on March 23.

According to hospital officials, Khan was brought in on April 28 for a scheduled follow-up. During the visit, specialists carried out a fourth intravitreal injection after conducting necessary evaluations. The spokesperson said that doctors found him clinically stable before beginning the procedure. Medical imaging through optical coherence tomography indicated improvement in his condition. Surgeons administered the injection under microscopic guidance. Officials further stated that Khan remained stable before, during and after the treatment, and was discharged with instructions for continued care.

Family, party raise concerns

Khan’s family and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, have reiterated demands for better medical arrangements. They have urged authorities to shift him to a private healthcare facility where he can be treated by personal doctors in the presence of family members. Party chairman Gohar Ali Khan confirmed the medical visit in a post on X, stating, "Whatever the treatment, our concern remains unanswered." He stressed that access to proper healthcare under family supervision is a basic right.

Bushra Bibi's treatment and jail status

Earlier this month, Khan's wife Bushra Bibi also underwent an eye procedure at a hospital in Rawalpindi. Following her treatment on April 17, she was taken back to Adiala Jail, where the couple remains incarcerated. Both Khan and his wife have been lodged in jail since their conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust case last year.

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