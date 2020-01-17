Image Source : AP Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls targeting US base 'Day of God'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has called the day the US bases in Iraq were struck by Iran a 'day of god'. Khamenei who led Friday Prayers for the first time since 2012 was referring to the day when Iran retaliated to the killing of Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran's most senior general.

Khamenei said that Iran Revolutionary Guards Core (IRGC) general was 'the most powerful' commander in the region and is being mourned by millions in Iran and thousands in Iraq.

He further added that Quds force which is a part of the IRGC should be seen as a humanitarian organisation

