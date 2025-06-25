Iran's Foreign Ministry says its nuclear installations 'badly damaged' by American strikes Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, refused to go into detail but conceded the strikes on Sunday by American B-2 bombers using bunker-buster bombs had been significant.

Tehran:

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, on Wednesday said that the country's nuclear facilities had been “badly damaged” in American strikes over the weekend.

Esmail Baghaei refuses to give details

Speaking on Al Jazeera, Baghaei refused to go into detail but conceded the strikes on Sunday by American B-2 bombers using bunker-buster bombs had been significant. “Our nuclear installations have been badly damaged, that's for sure,” he said.

Trump warns Iran against trying to rebuild nuclear programme

The statement from the Iran Foreign Ministry comes minutes after Trump warned Iran against trying to rebuild its nuclear programme, saying, "Iran will not enrich — the last thing they want to do is enrich."

Earlier, he expressed his satisfaction in stopping "THE WAR" between Iran and Israel, asserting that it was his "great honour" to destroy all of Iran's nuclear facilities and capabilities before brokering a ceasefire between the two nations.

Trump says both Israel and Iran wanted to end conflict

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that both Israel and Iran "equally" wanted the conflict to end.

"Both Israel and Iran wanted to stop the War, equally! It was my great honour to Destroy All Nuclear facilities & capability, and then, STOP THE WAR," he stated in his post.

This came following a series of escalating military actions in the region when Israel initially conducted coordinated strikes against Iranian nuclear and military sites on June 13.

Following this, Iran retaliated with strikes on Israeli military infrastructure, and the US joined the conflict with precision strikes on Iran's three key nuclear facilities—Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

The conflict between the two nations began on June 13 when Israel launched a large-scale airstrike targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities under "Operation Rising Lion". Iran responded by launching "Operation True Promise 3", a campaign involving missile and drone attacks against Israel's infrastructure.

Also Read