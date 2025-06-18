Trump says too late for Iran to negotiate: 'Nobody knows what I'm going to do next' Israel-Iran war: Donald Trump expressed distrust in Iran’s nuclear intentions, saying he believes the country harbours “bad intentions” with its nuclear programme.

Washington:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that Iran has reached out to the US for negotiation; however, he said it’s very late now. He also declined to confirm whether the United States was planning to strike Iran or target its nuclear facilities, telling reporters that next week will be big.

Nobody knows what I'm going to do: Trump

During an interaction outside the White House, he said there's a big difference between now and a week ago. "Nobody knows what I'm going to do."

He further stated that he was unsure how long the Iran-Israel conflict would continue and noted that Iran’s air defences had been “decimated.” “Two very simple words: unconditional surrender,” Trump said.

Trump expresses distrust in Iran’s nuclear intentions

He also expressed distrust in Iran’s nuclear intentions, saying he believes the country harbours “bad intentions” with its nuclear programme.

Replying to a question on Iran's Supreme Leader Ayotallah Ali Khamenei, Trump said, "Good luck" and added that his administration's patience with Tehran had worn thin. "Patience has already run out," he said amid Iran's intensifying conflict with Israel.

Trump says US knows where Khamenei is hiding

Trump on Tuesday had said that the US knows where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding during the Israel-Iran conflict but doesn't want him killed “for now”.

However, Trump urged, in a social media posting, Iran's “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER” as the five-day conflict continues to escalate.

“We know exactly where the so-called Supreme Leader' is hiding,” Trump added. “He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now.

But we don't want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin,” he said.

Trump's increasingly muscular comments towards Iran's capital came after urging Tehran's 9.5 million residents to flee for their lives as he cut short his visit to an international summit to return to Washington for urgent talks with his national security team.

