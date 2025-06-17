Trump says US knows where Iran's Khamenei is hiding, calls for Iran's unconditional surrender Donald Trump said Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American-made, conceived, and manufactured stuff.

President Donald Trump on Monday said the US knows where Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is hiding but doesn't want him killed ‘for now’.

"We know exactly where the so-called “Supreme Leader” is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" posts US President Donald Trump.

Trump calls for Iran's unconditional surrender

He urged, in a social media posting on Tuesday, Iran's “unconditional surrender” as the five-day Israel-Iran conflict continues to escalate.

“We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American-made, conceived, and manufactured “stuff.” Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA,” he said.

Trump insisted that Tehran was “very close” to building a nuclear weapon despite congressional testimony from his top intelligence adviser earlier this year.

Back in March, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard told lawmakers that spy agencies have assessed that “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon” and the country's supreme leader “has not authorised the nuclear weapons program that he suspended in 2003”.

Trump dismissed that when speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One during an overnight flight back to Washington after leaving the G7 summit early.

“I don't care what she said,” Trump said. “I think they were very close to having it,” he said.

Donald Trump accused the Iranian leaders of being unwilling to reach an agreement over their nuclear programme, and suggested he was now less interested in talking with them.

The Republican president, who said he plans to meet with advisers in the Situation Room, appears to be gradually building the public case for a more direct American role in the conflict.

His shift in tone comes as the US has repositioned warships and military aircraft in the region to respond if the conflict between Israel and Iran further escalates.

Iran cancels leave for medical personnel

In Tehran on Tuesday, placards and boards calling for a “severe” response to Israel could be seen everywhere. Authorities cancelled leave and vacations for doctors and nurses as the attacks continue. Long lines could be seen at gas stations.

(With inputs from AP)

