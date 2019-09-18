Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World News
  4. Indonesia raises minimum age for marriage

Indonesia raises minimum age for marriage

Under current laws, girls are allowed to marry at 16 and boys to marry at 19, while parents can also ask religious courts or local officials to authorize marriages of younger girls -- with no minimum age in such cases.

IANS IANS
Jakarta Published on: September 18, 2019 17:18 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : FILE

Indonesia raises minimum age for marriage

 Indonesian Parliament has raised the minimum age for women to marry to 19 in an effort to curtail child marriage in the country.

There was unanimous agreement on the revision to the country's existing marriage law, according to a statement on Indonesia's House of Representatives' website.

Under current laws, girls are allowed to marry at 16 and boys to marry at 19, while parents can also ask religious courts or local officials to authorize marriages of younger girls -- with no minimum age in such cases, media reports said.

According to Unicef, about 14 per cent of girls in Indonesia are married before their 18th birthdays, and 1 per cent are married before they turn 15.

Girls Not Brides -- an international non-governmental organization with the mission to end child marriage throughout the world -- said that Indonesia has the eighth highest number of child marriages in the world at more than 1 million.

ALSO READ | Jakarta is sinking, so Indonesia is moving its capital to THIS province

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryFacebook auto-generating pages for Islamic State, al-Qaida