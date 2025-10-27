Another Indian-origin woman raped in UK, police launch manhunt in 'racially aggravated attack' Officers were called to the Park Hall area on Saturday evening after concerns for the woman’s safety. CCTV footage of the suspect has been released as part of a public appeal. Detective Superintendent Ronan Tyrer said investigators are working “around the clock” to identify and arrest the attacker.

London:

West Midlands Police in the United Kingdom have launched a manhunt for a man accused of a ‘racially aggravated’ rape of a 20-year-old woman in northern England’s Walsall. The victim is believed to be of Indian origin.

Officers were called to the Park Hall area on Saturday evening after concerns for the woman’s safety. CCTV footage of the suspect has been released as part of a public appeal. Detective Superintendent Ronan Tyrer said investigators are working “around the clock” to identify and arrest the attacker.

Police urge people to provide proofs

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, with short hair, wearing dark clothing. Police are gathering evidence, reviewing CCTV and speaking to witnesses. Tyrer stressed anyone with dashcam footage or information about suspicious activity in the area could provide a vital breakthrough.

Local community groups, including Sikh Federation UK, confirmed the woman is Punjabi and expressed concern, noting a similar racially aggravated rape of a Sikh woman in nearby Oldbury last month. While police are not currently linking the cases, specialist officers are involved in the investigation.

Chief Superintendent Phil Dolby said the force is increasing its presence in the area and engaging with the community to provide reassurance and support.

Sikh woman raped in UK’s Oldbury

Earlier, a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of raping a Sikh woman in her 20s in Oldbury, West Midlands, in what police describe as a racially motivated attack. The assault, reported on September 9, allegedly involved racist remarks.

Local Sikh leaders, MPs and community groups condemned the attack and organised solidarity events. Authorities emphasised that an investigation was on, urging people to assist.

ALSO READ: