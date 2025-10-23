Jeffrey Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre claims rape by 'well known prime minister' in bombshell memoir In the US edition of the memoir, Giuffre claims she was raped by a man she described in legal filings only as a “well-known Prime Minister”. In the UK version, the same passage refers to the man as a “former minister”. The reason for this discrepancy remains unclear.

Washington:

Virginia Giuffre, one of the most vocal survivors of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has alleged in her posthumously published memoir Nobody’s Girl that she was brutally beaten and raped by an unidentified prime minister. She wrote that she feared she might "die a sex slave".

"In my years with them, they lent me out to scores of wealthy, powerful people. I was habitually used and humiliated, and in some instances, choked, beaten, and bloodied," Giuffre wrote of Epstein and his associates. “I believed that I might die a sex slave.”

Published six months after Giuffre’s death by suicide in Australia, the memoir offers an unflinching account of years of sexual abuse, coercion, and trafficking at the hands of powerful men around the world, CNN reported. It also details the traumatic experiences she endured as a teenager and her long struggle to seek justice for herself and other victims.

Allegations involving a "well-known prime minister"

In the US edition of the memoir, Giuffre claims she was raped by a man she described in legal filings only as a “well-known Prime Minister”. In the UK version, the same passage refers to the man as a “former minister”. The reason for this discrepancy remains unclear.

Giuffre recounted that while on Epstein’s private Caribbean island, she was “trafficked to a man who raped me more savagely than anyone had before.”

She wrote that she was 18 at the time. "He repeatedly choked me until I lost consciousness and took pleasure in seeing me fear for my life. Horrifically, the Prime Minister laughed when he hurt me and got more aroused when I begged him to stop.”

Pleaded to Epstein

Giuffre said she begged Epstein not to send her back to the man. "I got down on my knees and pleaded with him. I don’t know if Epstein feared the man or owed him a favour, but he wouldn’t make any promises, saying coldly of the politician’s brutality, ‘You’ll get that sometimes.’”

The memoir’s release is expected to intensify the international scandal surrounding Epstein’s connections to influential figures across politics, business, and royalty. The revelations have already cost political careers in Britain and fuelled investigations in the United States.

Prince Andrew again under the spotlight

The publication also brings renewed attention to Prince Andrew, who Giuffre has long accused of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Andrew, the brother of King Charles, has consistently denied the allegations.

“After casting doubt on my credibility for so long, Prince Andrew’s team had even gone so far as to try to hire internet trolls to hassle me,” Giuffre wrote. “The Duke of York owed me a meaningful apology as well.”

In 2022, Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement with Giuffre reportedly worth millions of dollars, though he did not admit liability. Following the scandal, he relinquished his military titles and official duties but retained the title of “prince”.

Amid continued public criticism over his association with Epstein, Andrew announced last week that he would no longer use his royal titles and would not be known as the Duke of York, stating, “I have decided, as I always have, to put duty to my family and country first.” He will, however, continue to hold the title of “prince” as the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

While Buckingham Palace had hoped Andrew’s decision would bring closure to a scandal that has long tarnished the royal family, the latest revelations in Giuffre’s memoir are likely to deepen the prince’s disgrace and reignite global attention on Epstein’s powerful network.