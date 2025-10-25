Satara doctor suicide case: Techie nabbed; police launch manhunt for cop accused of rape Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi and ordered the suspension of the sub-inspector named in the suicide note.

In a major breakthrough in Satara doctor suicide case, the police have nabbed Prashant Bankar, a software engineer who is accused of physically and mentally harassing the female medico. However, sub-inspector Gopal Badane, who is accused of raping and harassing the doctor on multiple occasions, remains at large. The Satara police have constituted four teams to arrest this fugitive.

The woman doctor, working at a government hospital in Maharashtra’s Satara, ended her life with a suicide note written on her palm. She alleged rape and mental harrasment by the aforementioned police sub-inspector and techie over the last five months.

"Badne raped me four times.He subjected me to rape, mental and physical abuse for more than five months," the note read.

CM Fadnavis dials Satara SP

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi and ordered the suspension of the sub-inspector named in the suicide note.

SP Doshi said both the accused have been booked under sections of rape and abetment of suicide.

"The deceased booked a room in a hotel in Phaltan.However, she didn't respond when hotel staff knocked on the room's door and rang the bell.The staff grew suspicious and opened the door with an alternative key and found her hanging.We have formed two teams to trace the accused," the SP said.

Deceased’s relative claims pressure to alter report

A relative of the doctor stated that she faced pressure to alter a post-mortem report and, in some cases, to modify medical test results of individuals arrested and brought to the hospital where she worked.

Police said the doctor had contacted Bankar shortly before taking her own life, and the two had also exchanged text messages.

The doctor was living as a tenant in an apartment owned by Bankar’s father, a senior police officer said.