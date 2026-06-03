Indian national killed in Iranian drone attack on Kuwait airport

Kuwait City:

An Indian national was killed in an Iranian drone attack on Kuwait International Airport in Kuwait City, the Embassy of India in Kuwait confirmed on Wednesday. Expressing its deepest condolences, the embassy said it is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with Kuwaiti authorities to provide all possible assistance to the victim's relatives as well as those injured in the incident.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Kuwait said, "Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on the airport in Kuwait today. The Embassy is in touch with the bereaved family and is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance to the bereaved family as well as those injured in the incident."

Iranian drone attack hits Kuwait airport

Kuwait said Iran hit a passenger terminal at its international airport on Wednesday, wounding several people and forcing air traffic to be suspended. The Iranian drone attack heavily damaged the country's airport and caused injuries, hours after Iran and the United States traded missile strikes in the region.

According to the health ministry, at least 63 people were wounded, with authorities reporting one person killed. The death in Kuwait was that of an Indian national at the airport.

Health ministry spokesman Abdullah al-Sanad said 25 ambulances were dispatched at Kuwait International Airport, adding that "63 injured individuals were received and distributed among hospitals... This includes serious injuries... including head wounds, cerebral hemorrhages, amputations, and injuries resulting from explosions."

According to Kuwaiti authorities, the airport was hit hours after Iran and the United States exchanged missile strikes, amid a widening conflict across West Asia. The latest developments come as efforts to secure a ceasefire face mounting challenges, with hostilities extending beyond Iran and Israel to other parts of the region, including Lebanon.

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