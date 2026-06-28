How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal as Australia challenge beckons?

New Delhi:

With their T20 World Cup semifinal hopes hanging in the balance, India meet Australia in their final league stage match of the tournament at the iconic Lord's on Sunday, June 28. The Women in Blue are still in second place in Group A, but that could well slip out of their hands on the final day of the league stage.

The Women in Blue have copped criticism for their middle-order batting and fielding in the tournament, which saw them lose the crucial game against South Africa. They have erred in the fielding department throughout the tournament, and it was also visible during their previous game against Bangladesh, which they won comprehensively by five wickets.

India dropped at least four chances in the field during the Bangladesh clash and were also poor in the field against South Africa, when they dropped Marizanne Kapp twice as the Proteas women chased down a middling 159 after India's middle-order had an underwhelming outing with the bat.

India now in must-win situation

The loss had put India in a must-win situation in their next two matches. They had to face Bangladesh and the mighty Aussies in their last two league stage matches, while the Proteas have already played their toughest matches of the league stage. They lost to Australia but defeated India to boost their semifinal chances.

India will be all but assured of a semifinal place if they beat Australia, even if South Africa defeat Bangladesh in their final game in an action-packed double-header at Lord's.

For India to miss out on the semifinal despite winning the game against the Aussies, South Africa would need a huge win over Bangladesh. Even if India win by one run after scoring 160 runs, South Africa will have to beat the Bangladeshi side by nearly 122 runs to go past India's NRR.

Probable Playing XIs

India's Probable team: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Thakur

Australia's Probable team: Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Nicola Carey, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth/Megan Schutt

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