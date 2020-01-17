Image Source : PTI Body of Indian swept away by floods in UAE found in Oman

The body of an Indian driver, who went missing after flash floods in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week, has been found in Oman, police has confirmed. The body was found on Thursday after six days of searching, the Gulf News reported.

Rescue teams from Ras Al Khaimah Police, Dubai Police and Oman coordinated the rescue efforts to find the person from January 11.

Major General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the man drowned after his car was swept away by flash floods.

