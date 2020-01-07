All you need to know about UAE's first multi-entry five-year tourist visas

Visa will allow the visitors to enter and leave the country for up to five years

The United Arab Emirates on Monday unveiled a multiple-entry visa scheme which will be valid for five years. This visa is applicable to all the nationalities. With this, the UAE government is aiming to turn the Gulf state into a tourism hub. It is not clear if there will be a visa application. More details are awaited.

Currently, tourists visit the UAE with a free multiple entry visa for up to 90 days. The new visa will be introduced within the next four months. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai said that The Emirates welcomes approx 21 million visitors each year.

"The year 2020 will be different because it is the year of preparation for the next 50, the year in which we design the future of the Emirates," he wrote on Twitter.

The move is expected to boost the tourism industry and make easier for residents to bring relatives in the country for visit.

Dubai will be hosting Expo 2020, a big-budget global trade fair in October.