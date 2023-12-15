No support for Khalistan movement in US, says Indian-American Sikh leader amid Pannun case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian American Sikh leader Jassee Singh.

Jassee Singh, a prominent Indian-American Sikh leader, said that there was no support for the Khalistan separatist movement in the United States within the government or the community. He also urged the Modi government in India to address some key challenges faced by Sikhs in Punjab and to establish a direct relationship between the community in India and the world.

Singh's comments come in the backdrop of an Indian official indicted in a foiled assassination attempt of designated Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York, who is currently imprisoned in the Czech Republic. This incident, along with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations against India in the death of another terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, have brought the spotlight on the Khalistan issue once again.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Singh, a member of the Sikhs of America organisation said, "No. The majority of Sikhs don't support the Khalistan movement." He asserted that there is a small minority in India and the US who support the separatist movement.

"Modi Government’s relationship with the Sikhs and the things that he has done for this community is unprecedented as compared to the previous governments. There is no doubt about that.. At the same time, there are several Sikh issues that need to be addressed. This includes the atrocities against the Sikhs in the 1984 riots. No Sikhs would forget this," Singh further said.

'Pannun case unlikely to impact India-US ties'

Regarding the indictment of Indian national Nikhil Gupta in the foiled murder attempt on Pannun, Singh said that the incident is unlikely to leave an impact on India-US bilateral relations. "Everybody knows what has been going on in the past few weeks, with the Department of Justice filing a charge sheet against Nikhil Gupta and accusing the government of India. But this should not be seen as a support for a separatist Khalistani movement in the US. This was an action taken by the US government to protect their own citizens," he added.

"I would request the Indian government to conduct an independent investigation as soon as possible, and people who did it should be brought to justice. But India-US ties are a strong relationship. The US needs India and India needs the US as well because of geo-strategic reasons, countering China and other issues. So, this is a short-term setback in the relationship," Singh further mentioned, expressing hope that a better understanding would prevail as India has suggested that such activities are contrary to government policy.

Calling on PM Narendra Modi to establish a direct relationship between Sikhs in India and the world and not through 'middlemen' like Akalis or Badals, the Sikhs of America organisation member said that the Indian government has tried its best to address the concerns shared by the community, but much remains to be addressed.

"More should be done for the youth of Punjab. There is a need to stop the migration of youth outside India and provide them with employment and business opportunities," he further underscored, asserting that the Centre should provide a "better package" for the youth and people of Punjab.

What is happening in the Pannun case?

Indian citizen Nikhil Gupta, recently charged with murder-for-hire by the FBI, in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has approached the Supreme Court against his arrest and ongoing extradition proceedings in the Czech Republic.

The US federal prosecutors have charged Nikhil Gupta with working with an Indian government employee in the foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who holds dual citizenship of the US and Canada.

While hearing the plea, the apex court ruled, "This is a sensitive matter for MEA. It is for them to decide that. We received the file late night. We have not gone into details." The next hearing will be held on January 4.

India has meanwhile instituted an inquiry committee to look into the inputs received from the US in the case as the matter has a bearing on national security.

