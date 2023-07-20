India-US relationship has become stronger than ever, says White House a month after PM Modi's visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/AP Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L), US President Joe Biden (R)

The White House as well as eminent American lawmakers stated that the India-US relationship has become stronger than ever. Their statements came a month after the historic Official State Visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States (US).

According to reports, the politicians and officials were deeply impressed by Prime Minister Modi's stirring speech to the US Congress and the presence of more than 8,000 Indian Americans on the White House lawns on June 21. The joint statement that Modi and President Joe Biden released following their meeting also highlighted the key achievement of the bilateral relations.

Addressing a regular press conference, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the visit by the Prime Minister of India last month was extremely successful and important. "The relationship with India is stronger than ever and, as you know, we announced a range of key deliverables, some of them are being implemented. "We have remained very optimistic as it relates to our long-term future and relationship with India. And we believe that's going to continue," Jean-Pierre dead.

What Congressmen said on India-US relations?

Congressman Ro Khanna, the Co-Chair of the India Caucus who had spearheaded the effort to have Modi speak before a joint gathering of the US Congress, said bolstering defence, the economy, and technology were the main focuses of PM Modi's visit. "I am very bullish on the India-US relations, and this President has really helped take it to the next level," he told to news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a congressman from Orlando who was one of the 70 lawmakers to submit a letter to Biden urging him to discuss the subject of human rights in India with Modi, was quite optimistic about the US-India relationship. "When Prime Minister Modi came, the streets were lined with people waiting to see him. Obviously, he's one of the most popular leaders in the world. So, it was great to welcome him here," he added.

Hailing the India-US relationship, Congressman Emanuel Cleaver underscored that Prime Minister Modi "hit all of the bases" while addressing the joint session. "I think he did smoothly. And nobody was offended when he left, which is remarkable. Not because he's a speaker, but we have a composition of Congress right now that can sometimes be too judgmental," he added.

'Even sky is not limit for India and US partnership"

During his joint press statement with President Biden on June 23, PM Modi had said that even "even sky isn’t the limit for India and US partnership." Indian-Americans are the real strength between India and the US and their relations,” said PM Modi. The Prime Minister also said that the two biggest democracies of the world, India and the US, can contribute towards global peace, stability and prosperity.

India-US relations

India-US bilateral relations have developed into a "global strategic partnership", based on shared democratic values and increasing convergence of interests on bilateral, regional and global issues. Regular exchange of high-level political visits has provided sustained momentum to bilateral cooperation, while the wide-ranging and ever-expanding dialogue architecture has established a long-term framework for India-US. engagement. Today, the India-US bilateral cooperation is broad-based and multi-sectoral, covering trade and investment, defence and security, education, science and technology, cyber security, high technology, civil nuclear energy, space technology and applications, clean energy, environment, agriculture and health. India and the United States have also stepped up their cooperation among multilateral groups such as 'The Quad' and 'I2U2 Group'.

(With PTI inputs)

