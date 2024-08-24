All you need to know about India-US anti-submarine warfare Sonobuoys deal

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @RAJNATHSINGH Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin

On the margins of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to India, the United States has approved a potential foreign military sale to India, involving Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Sonobuoys and related equipment. In a statement released, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency said, this deal, valued at an estimated $52.8 million, is set to enhance India's anti-submarine capabilities and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Here’s everything you need to know about this significant defence agreement.

Details of the deal

The US Secretary of State has given the green light for the sale, and the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of the potential deal. It is pertinent to note that India has requested to purchase various types of sonobuoys, including the AN/SSQ-53G High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare (HAASW) sonobuoys, AN/SSQ-62F HAASW sonobuoys, and AN/SSQ-36 sonobuoys. The package also includes technical publications, data documentation, engineering support from the US government and contractors, and other elements related to logistics and program services.

Strategic importance

This sale is part of a broader effort to bolster the US-India strategic relationship. By equipping India with advanced anti-submarine warfare technology, the US aims to enhance the security of a key defence partner in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions. The collaboration is seen as vital to maintaining political stability, peace, and economic progress in these areas.

Impact on India's defence capabilities

The proposed sale will significantly boost India’s ability to counter current and future threats by enhancing its capacity to conduct anti-submarine warfare operations. The sonobuoys will be deployed from India's MH-60R helicopters, which are a crucial part of the country's maritime defence strategy. Further, with this acquisition, India is expected to have no difficulty integrating the new equipment into its armed forces, thereby enhancing its operational readiness and defence capabilities.

READ MORE | India, US sign key defence agreements during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Washington

READ MORE | 'We have already taken up matter with Qatari side': MEA over confiscation of Guru Granth Sahib