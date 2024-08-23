'We have already taken up matter with Qatari side': MEA over confiscation of Guru Granth Sahib

Follow us on Image Source : MEA Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Days after two holy 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib were confiscated by authorities in Doha, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, issued a response on Friday, August 23, clarifying the government’s actions regarding the incident.

In a detailed statement, the MEA Spokesperson stated that Indian authorities have already taken up the matter with Qatari officials and are seeking an early resolution. "We have seen reports regarding the Guru Granth Sahib seized by the Qatari authorities and the demand for their release by the Sikh community," the MEA spokesperson said. "The government has already taken up the matter with the Qatari side, and our Embassy has kept the Sikh community in Doha informed of developments in this regard," he added.

About the incident

It is pertinent to note that the incident involved the confiscation of two 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib by Qatari authorities from individuals allegedly operating religious establishments without the local government's approval. While the MEA confirmed that one 'saroop' of the holy book has been returned, it assured that the other 'saroop' is being kept with respect.

The MEA further also emphasized that it continues to follow up on the matter with Qatari authorities as a high priority, expressing hope for a prompt resolution.

Sikh ‘sangat’ of Qatar was in shock, anguish

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal had earlier appealed to External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to intervene in the release of the two 'saroops' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from police custody in Qatar. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she highlighted that the Sikh community in Qatar is distressed over the situation, as the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, regarded as the living Guru by the Sikh community, has been made a case property. She also urged the minister to advocate for the rights of Sikhs in Qatar to establish their own gurdwaras to freely practice their religion.



