Flood situation in Bangladesh not due to release of waters from Indian dam on Gumti River: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that the flood situation in Bangladesh is not caused due to release of waters from Indian dam on Gumti River. In a statement, the MEA said that it saw concerns being expressed in Bangladesh that the current situation of flood in districts on the eastern borders of Bangladesh has been caused by opening of the Dumbur dam upstream of the Gumti River in Tripura. This is factually not correct, it clarified.

The MEA pointed out that the catchment areas of Gumti river that flows through India and Bangladesh have witnessed heaviest rains of this year over the last few days.

The MEA added that the flood in Bangladesh is primarily due to waters from these large catchments downstream of the dam.

Saying that the Dumbur dam is located quite far from the border - over 120 Km upstream of Bangladesh, the MEA said it is a low height (about 30m) dam that generates power that feeds into a grid and from which Bangladesh also draws 40MW power from Tripura.

Along the about 120 Km river course we have three water level observation sites at Amarpur, Sonamura and Sonamura 2, it said.

“Heavy rainfall has been continuing since 21 August in the whole of Tripura and adjoining districts of Bangladesh. In the event of heavy inflow, automatic releases have been observed. Amarpur station is in part of a bilateral protocol under which we are transmitting realtime flood data to Bangladesh,” the MEA added in a statement.

The ministry stated that data showing rising trend has been supplied to Bangladesh upto 1500 hrs on 21 August 2024. At 1800 hrs, due to flooding, there was power outage leading to problems of communication. Still, we have tried to maintain communication through other means created for urgent transmission of data.

“Floods on the common rivers between India and Bangladesh are a shared problem inflicting sufferings to people on both sides, and requires close mutual cooperation towards resolving them. As two countries sharing 54 common cross-border rivers, river water cooperation is an important part of our bilateral engagement. We remain committed to resolving issues and mutual concerns in water resources and river water management through bilateral consultations and technical discussions,” the MEA said.