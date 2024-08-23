India, US sign key defence agreements during Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Washington

Follow us on Image Source : X/ @SPOKESPERSONMOD Delegation comprising representative from India and US side

On the sidelines of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to the United States, the Ministry of Defence announced on Friday, August 23, that two significant agreements were signed between India and the US. The agreements pertain to the Security of Supplies Arrangement (SOSA) and a Memorandum of Agreement regarding the Assignment of Liaison Officers.





About the agreement

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Ministry of Defence stated, "Two important documents have been signed in Washington DC as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to the United States begins. Senior defence officials from both sides concluded the Security of Supplies Arrangement (SOSA) and the Memorandum of Agreement regarding the Assignment of Liaison Officers."

The Ministry, further also added that while, the Security of Supplies Arrangement (SOSA) was signed by Additional Secretary and Director General of Acquisition Samir Kumar Sinha on behalf of India, the US side was led by Dr. Vic Ramdass, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Industrial Base Policy at the US Department of Defense. It also mentioned that the Memorandum of Agreement regarding the Assignment of Liaison Officers was signed by Joint Secretary of International Cooperation Vishwesh Negi for India and Dr. Ely Ratner, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, for the US.





About the Security of Supplies Arrangement (SOSA)

The SOSA establishes a framework under which the United States and India agree to provide reciprocal priority support for goods and services that promote national defence. The arrangement allows both countries to access industrial resources from each other to address unexpected supply chain disruptions and meet their national security needs.

"This Security of Supply Arrangement represents a pivotal moment in the U.S.–India Major Defence Partnership and will be a key factor in strengthening the U.S.–India Defence Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI)," said Dr. Ramdass. "I look forward to OUSD(A&S) hosting the next DTTI meeting this fall to deepen cooperation between our respective defense industrial bases and pursue bilateral co-development, co-production, and co-sustainment initiatives," he added.





Meanwhile, under the terms of the arrangement, the US will provide assurances to India under its Defense Priorities and Allocations System (DPAS), with program determinations made by the Department of Defense (DoD) and rating authorization granted by the Department of Commerce (DOC). In return, India will establish a government-industry Code of Conduct with its industrial base, encouraging Indian firms to make every reasonable effort to provide priority support to the US.



