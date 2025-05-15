India pushes for UN listing of LeT front TRF, delegation meets top counter-terror officials in New York The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had claimed responsibility of the Pahalgam attack.

United Nations:

An Indian delegation met senior officials of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) and the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate in New York, intensifying New Delhi's push to have The Resistance Front, a proxy of LeT, designated as a UN-listed terrorist organisation for its alleged involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

United Nations Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov of the UNOCT and Assistant Secretary-General Natalia Gherman of the CTED met with a delegation from the Government of India. During the meeting, both parties discussed initiatives to combat the misuse of new and emerging technologies for terrorist activities, aligning with the 2022 Delhi Declaration adopted by the Counter-Terrorism Committee under India’s chairmanship, a UN spokesperson told ANI regarding the Indian Technical Team's visit to the UN in New York.

TRF claimed responsibility for Pahalgam attack

The development comes in the wake of the horrific April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and the retaliatory Operation Sindoor launched by India targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy for the Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack. As many as 26 people were killed and several others were injured in the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 and targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across airbases in Pakistan. On May 10, India and Pakistan reached an understanding on the cessation of hostilities.

(With agencies input)

Also Read:

Also Read: