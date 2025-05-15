Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, three terrorists believed to be trapped Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped as security forces continue an anti-terrorist operation in the area.

Pulwama (J&K) :

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, said Kashmir Zone Police. The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nadir village of Tral, located in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

According to initial reports, 2 to 3 terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. A coordinated anti-terrorist operation is currently underway, with security forces cordoning off the area and engaging the terrorists. Further details are awaited as the operation progresses.

"Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in an X post.

Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in Shopian

Earlier on Tuesday, three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in a gunfight with security forces in the forest area of Shukroo Keller in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

According to the Indian Army, based on specific intelligence of a Rashtriyas Rifles Unit, about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Shoekal Keller, the Indian Army had launched Operation Keller. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

