Srinagar police intensifies crackdown on terrorist associates amid ongoing UAPA investigation

Srinagar:

In a significant development aimed at dismantling the terrorist ecosystem operating in Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar Police have intensified a crackdown on individuals allegedly associated with proscribed terrorist outfits. These actions are part of an ongoing investigation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), with a particular focus on disrupting the support network that facilitates terrorist activity in the region.

Over the past several days, Srinagar Police, under the supervision of senior officers and in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses, conducted coordinated searches at multiple locations across the city. These operations targeted the residences of individuals suspected of involvement in terror-related cases. The objective was to seize arms, ammunition, digital devices, and documents that could assist in evidence collection and intelligence gathering.

The raids are linked to multiple FIRs registered at various police stations across Srinagar. The individuals whose premises were searched include Noor Mohammad Sheikh of Kanimazar (FIR No. 156/2023), Waseem Tariq Matta of Rampora (FIR No. 46/2023), and Anjum Younis of Kenihama, involved in a 2021 case registered at Police Station Nowgam under IPC, Arms Act, and UAPA charges.

Other individuals include Bilal Ahmad Lone of Syedpora Eidgah (FIR No. 51/2021), Faizyab Showkat Dewani of Pater Masjid Zainkadal (FIR No. 35/2022), and Bilal Lone alias Choonin of Saidpora Eidgah, who is linked to multiple FIRs including a 2016 case. Manzoor Tola, a released militant from KhaneSokta, was also named in FIR No. 156/2023.

Further searches were carried out at the residences of Mohammad Ayoub Dar and Mushtaq Ahmad Bachoon—both involved in FIR No. 31/2024—and Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kupwara currently residing in Hawal, who is also part of the same case. Firdous Ahmad Dar of Ibrahim Colony is linked to FIR No. 46/2023.

Srinagar Police confirmed that the raids followed all legal procedures, and emphasised that such operations are essential for preventing terrorist activities and protecting national security.

A police spokesperson stated, “This decisive action is part of our broader strategy to weaken terrorist infrastructure in Kashmir. We will continue to act against those who threaten peace and security.”

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order, warning that anyone aiding or abetting terrorism will face the full force of the law.