PM Modi has long list of foreign trips since 2014, here's a complete checklist of his international tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since heading the country's leadership in 2014, embarked on an extensive diplomatic journey. As of writing this article on August 22, 2024, the Prime Minister has taken 79 foreign trips, wherein his main motive was to engage with global leaders. Besides bilateral meetings, he embarked on multiple state visits including last year's trip to America where he received a grand welcome from US President Joe Biden. Also, he participated in numerous international summits including the one he addressed the United Nations at a time when the whole world was facing global polarisation. His foreign trips have been characterised by a blend of personal diplomacy, strategic partnerships, and a focus on enhancing India's global stature.
Here is a look at PM Modi's foreign trips from 2014-Aug 2024:
|Place of visit
|Period of visit
|1. Bhutan
|
15 June – 16 June, 2014
|2. Brazil
|
13 July – 17 July, 2014
|3. Nepal
|
3 Aug – 5 Aug, 2014
|4. Japan
|
30 Aug – 3 Sept, 2014
|5. USA
|
25 Sept – 1 Oct, 2014
|6. Myanmar, Australia & Fiji
|
11 Nov – 20 Nov, 2014
|7. Nepal
|
25 Nov – 27 Nov, 2014
|8. Seychelles, Mauritius & Sri Lanka
|
10 March – 14 March, 2015
|9. Singapore
|28 March – 29 March, 2015
|10. France, Germany & Canada
|
9 April – 17 April, 2015
|11. China, Mongolia & South Korea
|14 April – 19 May, 2015
|12. Bangladesh
|6 June – 7 June, 2015
|13. Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan & Tajikistan
|6 July – 14 July, 2015
|14. United Arab Emirates
|16 Aug – 17 Aug, 2015
|15. Ireland and USA
|23 Sept – 29 Sept, 2015
|16. UK and Turkey
|12Nov – 16 Nov, 2015
|17. Malaysia and Singapore
|20 Nov – 24 Nov, 2015
|18. France
|29 Nov – 30 Nov, 2015
|19. Russia, Afghanistan & Pakistan
|23 Dec – 25 Dec, 2015
|20. Belgium, USA and Saudi Arabia
|30 Mar – 03 Apr, 2016
|21. Iran
|22 May – 23 May, 2016
|22. Afghanistan, Qatar, Switzerland, USA and Mexico
|4 June – 9 June, 2016
|23. Uzbekistan
|23 June – 24 June, 2016
|24. Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania and Kenya
|7 July – 11 July, 2016
|25. Vietnam and China
|2 Sept – 5 Sept, 2016
|26. Laos
|7 Sept – 8 Sept, 2016
|27. Japan
|10 Nov-12 Nov, 2016
|28. Sri Lanka
|11 May-12 May, 2017
|29. Germany, Spain, Russia & France
|29 May-3 June, 2017
|30. Kazakhstan
|8 June-9 June, 2017
|31. Portugal, USA and Netherlands
|24 June-27 June, 2017
|32. Israel and Germany
|4 July-8 July, 2017
|33. China and Myanmar
|
3 Sept-7 Sept, 2017
|34. Philippines
|12 Nov-14 Nov,2017
|35. Switzerland
|22 Jan-23 Jan,2018
|36. Jordan, Palestine, UAE & Oman
|09 Feb-12 Feb,2018
|37. Sweden, UK & Germany
|16 April-20 April,2018
|38. China
|26 April-28 April,2018
|39. Nepal
|11 May-12 May,2018
|40. Russia
|21 May-22 May,2018
|41. Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore
|29 May-2 June,2018
|42. China
|09 June-10 June,2018
|43. Rwanda, Uganda & South Africa
|23 July-28 July,2018
|44. Nepal
|30 Aug – 31 Aug, 2018
|45. Japan
|27 Oct – 30 Oct, 2018
|46. Singapore
|13 Nov – 15 Nov, 2018
|47. Maldives
|17 Nov – 17 Nov, 2018
|48. Argentina
|28 Nov – 3 Dec, 2018
|49. South Korea
|21 Feb – 22 Feb, 2019
|50. Maldives and S Lanka
|08 June – 09 June, 2019
|51. Kyrgyzstan
|13 June – 14 June, 2019
|52. Japan
|
27 June – 29 June, 2019
|53. Bhutan
|17 August – 18 August, 2019
|54. France, UAE and Bahrian
|22 August – 27 August, 2019
|55. Russia
|04 September – 05 September , 2019
|56. USA
|
21 September – 28 September , 2019
|57. Saudi Arabia
|28 October – 29 October, 2019
|58. Thailand
|02 November- 04 November, 2019
|59. Brazil
|13 November- 15 November, 2019
|60. Bangladesh
|26 March- 27 March, 2021
|61. USA
|22 September – 26 September, 2021
|62. Italy and UK
|29 October – 02 November, 2021
|63. Germany, Denmark & France
|02 May- 05 May, 2022
|64. Nepal
|16 May – 16 May, 2022
|65. Japan
|23 May – 24 May, 2022
|66. Germany and UAE
|26 June – 28 June, 2022
|67. Samarkand, Uzbekistan
|15 September – 16 September, 2022
|68. Japan
|26 September – 27 September, 2022
|69. Indonesia
|14 November – 16 November, 2022
|70. Japan, Papua New Guinea & Australia
|19 May – 25 May, 2023
|71. USA & Egypt
|20 June – 25 June, 2023
|72. France & United Arab Emirates
|13 July – 15 July, 2023
|73. South Africa & Greece
|22 August – 25 August, 2023
|74. Indonesia
|6 September – 7 September, 2023
|75. Dubai
|30 November – 1 December, 2023
|76. UAE and Qatar
|13 February – 15 February, 2024
|77. Bhutan
|22 March – 23 March, 2024
|
78. Italy
79. Russia and Austria
|
13 June – 14 June, 2024
8 July – 10 July, 2024
PM Modi is currently on visit to Ukraine and Poland
However, PM Modi's ongoing trip to Poland and Ukraine has grabbed world attention amid the fact the trip came a month after he met Russian President Vladimir Putin last month. Since his trip to Moscow, the West has been actively seeking PM Modi to visit Ukraine too. Geopolitical experts opine this trip as India's "balancing act". However, the Ministry of External Affairs in a recent presser dubbed the trip as both "significant" and "historic". “It is a landmark and historic visit since this will be the first time that an Indian prime minister will be visiting Ukraine in more than 30 years since the diplomatic relations were established between the two countries,” an MEA official said on his ongoing trip.
The official said Modi-Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's talks are expected to focus on the entire gamut of India-Ukraine ties including in areas of agriculture, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, health and education, defence, and people-to-people ties. Asked whether India is interested in the reconstruction of Ukraine, Lal said New Delhi is willing to provide all support and contribution that may be required not only to find a peaceful solution to the conflict but also in the recovery process.
