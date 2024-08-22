Thursday, August 22, 2024
     
  PM Modi has long list of foreign trips since 2014, here's a complete checklist of his international tour

Since taking office in May 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on an extensive diplomatic journey, engaging with global leaders and participating in numerous international summits. Here's a complete list; check.

Written By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 New Delhi Updated on: August 22, 2024 20:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi when arrived in Moscow in July, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since heading the country's leadership in 2014, embarked on an extensive diplomatic journey. As of writing this article on August 22, 2024, the Prime Minister has taken 79 foreign trips, wherein his main motive was to engage with global leaders. Besides bilateral meetings, he embarked on multiple state visits including last year's trip to America where he received a grand welcome from US President Joe Biden. Also, he participated in numerous international summits including the one he addressed the United Nations at a time when the whole world was facing global polarisation. His foreign trips have been characterised by a blend of personal diplomacy, strategic partnerships, and a focus on enhancing India's global stature. 

Here is a look at PM Modi's foreign trips from 2014-Aug 2024:

  Place of visit       Period of visit
1. Bhutan
15 June – 16 June, 2014
2. Brazil
13 July – 17 July, 2014
3. Nepal
3 Aug – 5 Aug, 2014
4. Japan
30 Aug – 3 Sept, 2014
5. USA
25 Sept – 1 Oct, 2014
6. Myanmar, Australia & Fiji
11 Nov – 20 Nov, 2014
7. Nepal
25 Nov – 27 Nov, 2014
8. Seychelles, Mauritius & Sri Lanka
10 March – 14 March, 2015
9. Singapore 28 March – 29 March, 2015
10. France, Germany & Canada
9 April – 17 April, 2015
11. China, Mongolia & South Korea 14 April – 19 May, 2015
12. Bangladesh 6 June – 7 June, 2015
13. Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan & Tajikistan 6 July – 14 July, 2015
14. United Arab Emirates 16 Aug – 17 Aug, 2015
15. Ireland and USA 23 Sept – 29 Sept, 2015
16. UK and Turkey 12Nov – 16 Nov, 2015
17. Malaysia and Singapore 20 Nov – 24 Nov, 2015
18. France 29 Nov – 30 Nov, 2015
19. Russia, Afghanistan & Pakistan 23 Dec – 25 Dec, 2015
20. Belgium, USA and Saudi Arabia 30 Mar – 03 Apr, 2016
21. Iran 22 May – 23 May, 2016
22. Afghanistan, Qatar, Switzerland, USA and Mexico 4 June – 9 June, 2016
23. Uzbekistan 23 June – 24 June, 2016
24. Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania and Kenya 7 July – 11 July, 2016
25. Vietnam and China 2 Sept – 5 Sept, 2016
26. Laos 7 Sept – 8 Sept, 2016
27. Japan 10 Nov-12 Nov, 2016
28. Sri Lanka 11 May-12 May, 2017
29. Germany, Spain, Russia & France 29 May-3 June, 2017
30. Kazakhstan 8 June-9 June, 2017
31. Portugal, USA and Netherlands 24 June-27 June, 2017
32. Israel and Germany 4 July-8 July, 2017
33. China and Myanmar

3 Sept-7 Sept, 2017
34. Philippines 12 Nov-14 Nov,2017
35. Switzerland 22 Jan-23 Jan,2018
36. Jordan, Palestine, UAE & Oman 09 Feb-12 Feb,2018
37. Sweden, UK & Germany 16 April-20 April,2018
38. China 26 April-28 April,2018
39. Nepal 11 May-12 May,2018
40. Russia 21 May-22 May,2018
41. Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore 29 May-2 June,2018
42. China 09 June-10 June,2018
43. Rwanda, Uganda & South Africa 23 July-28 July,2018
44. Nepal 30 Aug – 31 Aug, 2018
45. Japan 27 Oct – 30 Oct, 2018
46. Singapore 13 Nov – 15 Nov, 2018
47. Maldives 17 Nov – 17 Nov, 2018
48. Argentina 28 Nov – 3 Dec, 2018
49. South Korea 21 Feb – 22 Feb, 2019
50. Maldives and S Lanka 08 June – 09 June, 2019
51. Kyrgyzstan 13 June – 14 June, 2019
52. Japan

27 June – 29 June, 2019
53. Bhutan 17 August – 18 August, 2019
54. France, UAE and Bahrian 22 August – 27 August, 2019
55. Russia 04 September – 05 September , 2019
56. USA

21 September – 28 September , 2019
57. Saudi Arabia 28 October – 29 October, 2019
58. Thailand 02 November- 04 November, 2019
59. Brazil 13 November- 15 November, 2019
60. Bangladesh 26 March- 27 March, 2021
61. USA 22 September – 26 September, 2021
62. Italy and UK 29 October – 02 November, 2021
63. Germany, Denmark & France 02 May- 05 May, 2022
64. Nepal 16 May – 16 May, 2022
65. Japan 23 May – 24 May, 2022
66. Germany and UAE 26 June – 28 June, 2022
67. Samarkand, Uzbekistan 15 September – 16 September, 2022
68. Japan 26 September – 27 September, 2022
69. Indonesia 14 November – 16 November, 2022
70. Japan, Papua New Guinea & Australia 19 May – 25 May, 2023
71. USA & Egypt 20 June – 25 June, 2023
72. France & United Arab Emirates 13 July – 15 July, 2023
73. South Africa & Greece 22 August – 25 August, 2023
74. Indonesia 6 September – 7 September, 2023
75. Dubai 30 November – 1 December, 2023
76. UAE and Qatar 13 February – 15 February, 2024
77. Bhutan 22 March – 23 March, 2024

78. Italy

79. Russia and Austria

13 June – 14 June, 2024

8 July – 10 July, 2024

PM Modi is currently on visit to Ukraine and Poland

However, PM Modi's ongoing trip to Poland and Ukraine has grabbed world attention amid the fact the trip came a month after he met Russian President Vladimir Putin last month. Since his trip to Moscow, the West has been actively seeking PM Modi to visit Ukraine too. Geopolitical experts opine this trip as India's "balancing act". However, the Ministry of External Affairs in a recent presser dubbed the trip as both "significant" and "historic". “It is a landmark and historic visit since this will be the first time that an Indian prime minister will be visiting Ukraine in more than 30 years since the diplomatic relations were established between the two countries,” an MEA official said on his ongoing trip.

The official said Modi-Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's talks are expected to focus on the entire gamut of India-Ukraine ties including in areas of agriculture, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, health and education, defence, and people-to-people ties. Asked whether India is interested in the reconstruction of Ukraine, Lal said New Delhi is willing to provide all support and contribution that may be required not only to find a peaceful solution to the conflict but also in the recovery process.

ALSO READ: 'India's concept is clear- this is not an era of war': PM Modi's message to Ukraine | WATCH

