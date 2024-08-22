PM Modi has long list of foreign trips since 2014, here's a complete checklist of his international tour

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi when arrived in Moscow in July, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, since heading the country's leadership in 2014, embarked on an extensive diplomatic journey. As of writing this article on August 22, 2024, the Prime Minister has taken 79 foreign trips, wherein his main motive was to engage with global leaders. Besides bilateral meetings, he embarked on multiple state visits including last year's trip to America where he received a grand welcome from US President Joe Biden. Also, he participated in numerous international summits including the one he addressed the United Nations at a time when the whole world was facing global polarisation. His foreign trips have been characterised by a blend of personal diplomacy, strategic partnerships, and a focus on enhancing India's global stature.

Here is a look at PM Modi's foreign trips from 2014-Aug 2024:

Place of visit Period of visit 1. Bhutan 15 June – 16 June, 2014 2. Brazil 13 July – 17 July, 2014 3. Nepal 3 Aug – 5 Aug, 2014 4. Japan 30 Aug – 3 Sept, 2014 5. USA 25 Sept – 1 Oct, 2014 6. Myanmar, Australia & Fiji 11 Nov – 20 Nov, 2014 7. Nepal 25 Nov – 27 Nov, 2014 8. Seychelles, Mauritius & Sri Lanka 10 March – 14 March, 2015 9. Singapore 28 March – 29 March, 2015 10. France, Germany & Canada 9 April – 17 April, 2015 11. China, Mongolia & South Korea 14 April – 19 May, 2015 12. Bangladesh 6 June – 7 June, 2015 13. Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan & Tajikistan 6 July – 14 July, 2015 14. United Arab Emirates 16 Aug – 17 Aug, 2015 15. Ireland and USA 23 Sept – 29 Sept, 2015 16. UK and Turkey 12Nov – 16 Nov, 2015 17. Malaysia and Singapore 20 Nov – 24 Nov, 2015 18. France 29 Nov – 30 Nov, 2015 19. Russia, Afghanistan & Pakistan 23 Dec – 25 Dec, 2015 20. Belgium, USA and Saudi Arabia 30 Mar – 03 Apr, 2016 21. Iran 22 May – 23 May, 2016 22. Afghanistan, Qatar, Switzerland, USA and Mexico 4 June – 9 June, 2016 23. Uzbekistan 23 June – 24 June, 2016 24. Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania and Kenya 7 July – 11 July, 2016 25. Vietnam and China 2 Sept – 5 Sept, 2016 26. Laos 7 Sept – 8 Sept, 2016 27. Japan 10 Nov-12 Nov, 2016 28. Sri Lanka 11 May-12 May, 2017 29. Germany, Spain, Russia & France 29 May-3 June, 2017 30. Kazakhstan 8 June-9 June, 2017 31. Portugal, USA and Netherlands 24 June-27 June, 2017 32. Israel and Germany 4 July-8 July, 2017 33. China and Myanmar 3 Sept-7 Sept, 2017 34. Philippines 12 Nov-14 Nov,2017 35. Switzerland 22 Jan-23 Jan,2018 36. Jordan, Palestine, UAE & Oman 09 Feb-12 Feb,2018 37. Sweden, UK & Germany 16 April-20 April,2018 38. China 26 April-28 April,2018 39. Nepal 11 May-12 May,2018 40. Russia 21 May-22 May,2018 41. Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore 29 May-2 June,2018 42. China 09 June-10 June,2018 43. Rwanda, Uganda & South Africa 23 July-28 July,2018 44. Nepal 30 Aug – 31 Aug, 2018 45. Japan 27 Oct – 30 Oct, 2018 46. Singapore 13 Nov – 15 Nov, 2018 47. Maldives 17 Nov – 17 Nov, 2018 48. Argentina 28 Nov – 3 Dec, 2018 49. South Korea 21 Feb – 22 Feb, 2019 50. Maldives and S Lanka 08 June – 09 June, 2019 51. Kyrgyzstan 13 June – 14 June, 2019 52. Japan 27 June – 29 June, 2019 53. Bhutan 17 August – 18 August, 2019 54. France, UAE and Bahrian 22 August – 27 August, 2019 55. Russia 04 September – 05 September , 2019 56. USA 21 September – 28 September , 2019 57. Saudi Arabia 28 October – 29 October, 2019 58. Thailand 02 November- 04 November, 2019 59. Brazil 13 November- 15 November, 2019 60. Bangladesh 26 March- 27 March, 2021 61. USA 22 September – 26 September, 2021 62. Italy and UK 29 October – 02 November, 2021 63. Germany, Denmark & France 02 May- 05 May, 2022 64. Nepal 16 May – 16 May, 2022 65. Japan 23 May – 24 May, 2022 66. Germany and UAE 26 June – 28 June, 2022 67. Samarkand, Uzbekistan 15 September – 16 September, 2022 68. Japan 26 September – 27 September, 2022 69. Indonesia 14 November – 16 November, 2022 70. Japan, Papua New Guinea & Australia 19 May – 25 May, 2023 71. USA & Egypt 20 June – 25 June, 2023 72. France & United Arab Emirates 13 July – 15 July, 2023 73. South Africa & Greece 22 August – 25 August, 2023 74. Indonesia 6 September – 7 September, 2023 75. Dubai 30 November – 1 December, 2023 76. UAE and Qatar 13 February – 15 February, 2024 77. Bhutan 22 March – 23 March, 2024 78. Italy 79. Russia and Austria 13 June – 14 June, 2024 8 July – 10 July, 2024

PM Modi is currently on visit to Ukraine and Poland

However, PM Modi's ongoing trip to Poland and Ukraine has grabbed world attention amid the fact the trip came a month after he met Russian President Vladimir Putin last month. Since his trip to Moscow, the West has been actively seeking PM Modi to visit Ukraine too. Geopolitical experts opine this trip as India's "balancing act". However, the Ministry of External Affairs in a recent presser dubbed the trip as both "significant" and "historic". “It is a landmark and historic visit since this will be the first time that an Indian prime minister will be visiting Ukraine in more than 30 years since the diplomatic relations were established between the two countries,” an MEA official said on his ongoing trip.

The official said Modi-Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's talks are expected to focus on the entire gamut of India-Ukraine ties including in areas of agriculture, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, health and education, defence, and people-to-people ties. Asked whether India is interested in the reconstruction of Ukraine, Lal said New Delhi is willing to provide all support and contribution that may be required not only to find a peaceful solution to the conflict but also in the recovery process.

