PM Modi leaves for Russia for first time after commencement of Ukraine war I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Narendra Modi emplanes for Russia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emplaned for Russia to begin the first leg of his two-nation visit. First, PM Modi will land in Russia where he will be holding back-to-back meetings with his "friend" Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday. Later on July 9, he will leave for Austria. Notably, this is the Prime Minister's first visit since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine, a war that has complicated the relationship between the longtime allies. Under PM Modi's leadership, India has avoided condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine while emphasising the need for a peaceful settlement.

PM Modi hails India-Russia ties

Ahead of his visit, the Prime Minister hailed the relations between the two nations and dubbed it "special" and "privileged". According to the Prime Minister, the relations have advanced in the past 10 years. PM Modi emphasised that he is looking forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with "his friend" Putin. However, the statement from the Prime Minister did not specifically mention whether he would take up the issue of Indians forced to work in the Russian Army. However, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra, during a special press briefing, mentioned that the issue of Indians in the war zone will be among the Prime Minister's top priorities.

"The Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past ten years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges," PM Modi said in a statement hours before leaving for Moscow on Monday. "I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues. We seek to play a supportive role in a peaceful and stable region. The visit will also provide me with an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia," he added.

Full schedule of PM Modi's Russia visit

According to the special briefing of MEA held on July 5, Kwatra said that the Prime Minister would land in Moscow late afternoon and receive a grand ceremonial welcome at the Vanukovo airport. Later, he will travel to his hotel, with tight security in place.

Later in the evening, President Putin will host a private dinner for the Prime Minister at the Dacha (a Russian summer home)-- a special gesture that the Russian boss extended only to a few global leaders.

The next day, the Prime Minister will interact with the Indian living community which includes business and student communities at a hotel. As part of programming elements, PM Modi will also lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier in the Kremlin. And thereafter, he will visit the Rosatom Pavilion at the exhibition venue in Moscow, according to the schedule presented by Kwatra.

Subsequently, the two leaders will hold a closed-door meeting which was described as "a restricted-level talk" by the MEA."These engagements will be followed by a restricted-level talk between the two leaders, which will then be followed by delegation-level talks led by the Honourable Prime Minister and the Russian President. Honourable Prime Minister will depart Moscow for Vienna in the afternoon of 9th July," said Kwatra.

Also Read: 'Will review all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend Putin': PM Modi ahead of Russia visit