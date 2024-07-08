'Will review all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend Putin': PM Modi ahead of Russia visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to Russia on Monday, July 8, on his first bilateral visit after becoming the head of the government following a tough battle in Lok Sabha elections. Although the Ministry of External Affairs mentioned the tour as a two-day visit to Moscow, technically, PM Modi will stay for only 26 hours. Ahead of his visit, the Prime Minister said the relations between the two nations are "special" and "privileged" and added it has advanced in the past 10 years. PM Modi emphasised that he is looking forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with "his friend" Russian President Vladimir Putin

However, the statement from the Prime Minister did not specifically mention whether he would take up the issue of Indians forced to work in the Russian Army. However, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra, during a special press briefing, mentioned that the issue of Indians in the war zone will be among the Prime Minister's top priorities.

"The Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past ten years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges," PM Modi said in a statement hours before leaving for Moscow on Monday. "I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues. We seek to play a supportive role in a peaceful and stable region. The visit will also provide me with an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia," he added.

According to the special briefing of MEA held on July 5, Kwatra said that the Prime Minister would land in Moscow late afternoon and receive a grand ceremonial welcome at the Vanukovo airport. Later, he will travel to his hotel, with tight security in place.

Later in the evening, President Putin will host a private dinner for the Prime Minister at the Dacha (a Russian summer home)-- a special gesture that the Russian boss extended only to a few global leaders.

The next day, the Prime Minister will interact with the Indian living community which includes business and student communities at a hotel. As part of programming elements, PM Modi will also lay a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier in the Kremlin. And thereafter, he will visit the Rosatom Pavilion at the exhibition venue in Moscow, according to the schedule presented by Kwatra.

Subsequently, the two leaders will hold a closed-door meeting which was described as "a restricted-level talk" by the MEA.

Honourable Prime Minister will depart Moscow for Vienna in the afternoon of 9th July," said Kwatra.

