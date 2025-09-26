'India is defeating you': Shehbaz Sharif schooled by Indian reporter on terrorism at UNGA | Watch Before delivering his address, Prime Minister Sharif met with US President Donald Trump at the White House. He was accompanied by Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who had previously been hosted by Trump for a lunch earlier this summer.

New York:

An Indian journalist has been widely appreciated for schooling Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ahead of the latter’s speech at the UN General Assembly. When Sharif was proceeding towards the meeting hall flanked by the Pakistani officials, an ANI correspondent asked him when Islamabad was going to stop cross-border terrorism.

Sharif initially seemed to dodge the question but when the journo repeated the question, he was compelled to respond after facing humiliation on the foreign land.

"We are defeating cross-border terrorism. We are defeating them," he said.

However, the journalist pressed him again saying, "India is defeating you, Pakistan Prime Minister."

This time, Sharif didn't respond to the remarks and went ahead to attend the 80th session of the UNGA.

Trump keeps Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir waiting at Oval Office

Before delivering his address, Prime Minister Sharif met with US President Donald Trump at the White House. He was accompanied by Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who had previously been hosted by Trump for a lunch earlier this summer. The meeting also included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Sharif and Munir were kept waiting for more than 30 minutes. As per AP, Sharif arrived at the White House shortly before 5 pm local time, while President Trump was busy signing executive orders.

Shehbaz Sharif heaps praise on Trump in UNGA address

At the UNGA, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif praised Donald Trump for mediating a ceasefire with India during Operation Sindoor. He even said that the US President deserves a Nobel Peace Prize, calling him "a man of peace".

"Though in a position of strength, Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire facilitated by President Trump’s bold and vigorous leadership. We deeply appreciate him and his team for their active role in bringing about the ceasefire," Sharif said.

"In recognition of Trump’s outstanding contribution to peace in our region, Pakistan has nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize. I believe this is the least we can do to honour his love for peace…truly, he is a man of peace," he added.

India, however, has long been rejecting the claim, saying a ceasefire was agreed upon after Pakistan urged India to push this through.

